Eight cars collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway: there are casualties

Two car accidents occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway in Rivne district involving eight cars, two people are known to have been injured, drivers will be brought to administrative responsibility, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Rivne region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

It was previously established that today, December 20, at lunchtime on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the village of Bila Krynytsia, the driver of a Cadillac car collided with a Hyundai car traveling in the same direction, which had stopped before a pedestrian crossing. No one was injured in the accident.

While waiting for the patrol police crew, at about 1 p.m., the driver of a Volkswagen Touareg car crashed into the Cadillac. Subsequently, five more vehicles became involved in the accident, the police reported.

As a result of the accident, two people were injured: after examination and provision of necessary assistance at the medical facility, they were discharged.

Traffic on the specified section of the road has now been fully restored.

The issue of bringing the drivers of the Cadillac and Volkswagen to administrative responsibility under Article 124 (Road accident-mechanics) of the Code of Administrative Offenses is being decided.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents