Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents

There have been 16,621 road accidents with victims in Ukraine since the beginning of 2024, which is 11% more than last year. Most of the accidents were recorded in Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa regions, according to the data of the monitoring service Opendatabot, UNN reports.

Details

"16,621 road accidents with victims have occurred in Ukraine since the beginning of 2024. This is 11% more than in the same period last year. 1,918 people were killed and 20,862 others were injured as a result of these accidents," the report says.

The highest number of accidents with victims was recorded in the following settlements:

Kyiv - 1,393 accidents;

Dnipro region - 1,350;

Odesa region - 1,148.

It is in Odesa region that the number of accidents has increased by a record 40% this year, and the number of fatalities has increased by 70%.

Top Ukrainian roads with the highest number of accidents:

M-06 Kyiv - Chop - 292 accidents;

M-30 Stryi - Uman - Dnipro - Izvaryne - 291 accidents;

M-03 Kyiv - Kharkiv - Dovzhansky - 156 accidents.

Top causes of road accidents with victims:

Speeding violations - 6,628 (39.9%)

Violation of maneuvering rules - 3,828 (23.0%)

Violation of intersection rules - 1,596 (9.6%)

Computer modeling of road accidents: experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told how this type of research helps to establish all the circumstances of accidents