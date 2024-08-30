Computer modeling of road accidents: experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told how this type of research helps to establish all the circumstances of accidents

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121082 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124202 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202810 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155935 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154117 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143479 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200510 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112485 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188987 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105132 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55715 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66303 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 38135 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 95857 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 74713 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202823 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200515 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188990 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203592 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25051 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150887 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150084 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154107 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144997 views
Computer modeling of road accidents: experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told how this type of research helps to establish all the circumstances of accidents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 93928 views

The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise spoke about forensic automotive examination and computer modeling of road accidents. These methods help to establish all the circumstances of accidents, identify the perpetrators and recreate the mechanism of the accident with high accuracy.

In the autumn and winter period, due to deteriorating weather conditions and poor visibility, the number of road accidents on Ukrainian roads usually increases. In order to establish all the circumstances of the accident, clearly identify the culprit and the victims, appropriate examinations are appointed. 

The specialists of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told how forensic auto-technical examination is carried out, what issues it solves, and what research methods are used to establish the causes and circumstances of accidents, and what computer modeling of an accident is in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Forensic automotive examination is a study related to a traffic accident. Its purpose is to determine the technical condition of vehicles, the mechanism of the accident, and other issues. In general, such examinations are appointed in cases where road accidents occur and the pre-trial investigation authorities do not have a clear answer to the question of who is to blame. In total, since the beginning of 2024, the Institute has appointed and performed more than two thousand engineering and transport examinations.

The main question addressed by these examinations is whether there is a failure to comply with the requirements of the traffic rules and whether this failure is causally related to the accident. Questions are often also asked about the speed of the vehicle before the collision or at the time of contact, as well as the technical capability of the driver's version of events. For example, we determine whether the vehicle  had any malfunctions that could have caused the accident, when they occurred, whether the driver had the opportunity to detect these malfunctions before the accident, and whether he could have prevented the accident if they were present. In addition, we consider the speed of the vehicle at different moments of the accident, the distance required for safe overtaking, and the braking and stopping distance of the vehicle at a certain speed and in a particular road environment. Speed can be determined using software systems that are recommended for implementation in expert practice

- explain the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

According to experts, they work with information recorded at the scene. This data includes a detailed description of the accident scene, the presence and nature of braking marks, the location of the vehicles after the collision, the condition of the road surface, and other factors that could have affected the situation. If necessary, the vehicle is inspected to identify damage that may indicate the speed, direction of impact, etc. Further, the experts perform certain mathematical calculations, if necessary, computer modeling of the accident, analysis of technical documentation and analysis of the driver's actions in accordance with the technical requirements of the traffic rules. 

“Computerized accident modeling is the process of using specialized software systems to create a digital reconstruction of an accident. Modeling allows you to recreate the circumstances of the accident with high accuracy, taking into account various factors such as the speed of vehicles, their trajectories, road surface conditions, the presence of obstacles, and even weather conditions. This is one of the research methods used in conjunction with other methods to recreate the circumstances of an accident as accurately as possible and to establish causal links between the actions of the parties involved and its consequences. The expert independently decides whether to use it. As a rule, the reconstruction of the accident mechanism is carried out in every 3-4th out of 10 forensic examinations. The computer modeling process analyzes up to 20 main indicators and dozens of auxiliary indicators, if necessary,” the experts say.

A drunken Mercedes driver caused a fatal accident in Kyiv23.08.24, 12:36 • 49683 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies

