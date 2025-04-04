$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15478 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28137 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64546 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213463 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122428 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391678 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310560 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213713 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244201 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255086 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131587 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213463 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391678 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254200 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310559 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2932 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14002 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45165 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72050 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57154 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Stryi

News by theme

Cabinet of Ministers approves terms of sale of Aeroc to Russian oligarch Molchanov

The government has approved the terms of the sale of Aeroc, a company owned by Russian oligarch Molchanov, for UAH 965 million. The proceeds from the sale will go to the state budget to eliminate the consequences of armed aggression.

Economy • October 15, 10:44 AM • 13132 views

“Stabbed several dozen times": 18-year-old girl suspected of murdering a man in Lviv

In Lviv, an 18-year-old girl stabbed a 27-year-old man to death during a domestic conflict. The suspect, who tried to hide the evidence and fled, was detained in Stryi.

Crimes and emergencies • October 7, 01:40 PM • 12788 views

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been 16,621 road accidents with victims in Ukraine, up 11% year-on-year. Most accidents were recorded in Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa regions, where the number of accidents increased by 40%.

Society • October 4, 06:28 AM • 26296 views

In Lviv region, a car collided, a child was injured

In the Lviv region, as a result of a car collision on the Bibrka-Burshtyn highway, three people were injured, including a 2-year-old girl.

Crimes and emergencies • June 10, 11:18 AM • 17028 views

Enemy attacks two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region

Russian troops attacked important energy infrastructure facilities in Chervonohrad and Stryi districts of Lviv region, causing fires, but no casualties.

War • May 8, 05:27 AM • 21642 views

Prime Minister of Poland: One of the Russian missiles that attacked Lviv region fell 15 km from the Polish border

One of the Russian missiles that attacked the Lviv region fell 15 kilometers from the Polish border.

War • April 27, 11:04 AM • 44277 views

Enemy attacks two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region - Kozytskyi

The enemy attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Stryi and Chervonohrad districts of Lviv region, causing destruction and fires, but no casualties or damage to residential infrastructure.

Society • April 27, 06:56 AM • 67054 views

The consequences of the night attack on Kharkiv became known

A medical complex in Kharkiv with more than 1,000 people was nearly hit by Russian missile strikes, causing one person to be lightly injured and damaging buildings and infrastructure.

War • April 27, 04:17 AM • 37178 views

In Stryi, teenagers beat a girl: police decide to open proceedings

In Stryi, Lviv region, teenagers severely beat a girl, causing serious injuries, including to her face, and the police plan to open proceedings on the fact of hooliganism.

Society • April 17, 07:46 AM • 32761 views

Russian Federation attacks gas distribution infrastructure and power substation in Lviv region with missiles and drones, fires occur - RMA

Enemy cruise missiles and UAVs attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region, causing fires that were quickly extinguished without casualties or disruption to life support systems.

War • April 11, 05:40 AM • 33766 views

An electric car got into a fatal accident in Lviv region: a passenger died

A Nissan passenger was killed in a collision between a Volkswagen Bora and a Nissan Leaf electric car in Lviv Oblast, and criminal proceedings have been opened.

Crimes and emergencies • April 1, 09:50 AM • 22047 views

"Shahed" hits in Lviv region: enemy targets energy infrastructure

A Russian drone hits an energy infrastructure facility in the Stryi district of Lviv region, causing a fire that is currently being extinguished by firefighters.

War • March 22, 05:56 AM • 36365 views

Over 8.6 thousand consumers left without electricity due to massive shelling in Sumy and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy

As a result of massive shelling in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, more than 8. 6 thousand consumers lost power, and more than 130 were left without gas.

War • March 17, 11:58 AM • 103180 views

Explosives experts eliminate remains of downed russian X-101 missile in Lviv region

Police bomb squad in Lviv region defused the warhead of a downed russian X-101 cruise missile found in a field after recent shelling.

War • February 9, 02:11 PM • 23108 views

Fragments of an unexploded rocket found 400 meters from houses in Lviv region

Fragments of a missile that did not detonate during the Russian attack were found 400 meters from residential buildings in a village in the Stryi district of Lviv region.

War • February 7, 09:23 AM • 51706 views

Russian attack on Lviv region: fire at an industrial facility extinguished, no people injured - OVA

An industrial facility in Drohobych was hit by a Russian strike, but the resulting fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

War • February 7, 08:26 AM • 51662 views

Russia's attack on Lviv region: RMA reports hitting an industrial facility in Drohobych, one missile shot down

A rocket hit an industrial facility in Drohobych (Ukraine), partially destroying the building and causing a fire over an area of 300 square meters, and another rocket was shot down in Stryi district, with no casualties.

War • February 7, 07:29 AM • 33183 views

Three servicemen killed in road accident in Lviv region, SBI initiates proceedings

Three servicemen and one civilian killed in car-truck collision in Lviv region; SBI investigates accident.

Crimes and emergencies • December 18, 09:56 AM • 33960 views