The government has approved the terms of the sale of Aeroc, a company owned by Russian oligarch Molchanov, for UAH 965 million. The proceeds from the sale will go to the state budget to eliminate the consequences of armed aggression.
In Lviv, an 18-year-old girl stabbed a 27-year-old man to death during a domestic conflict. The suspect, who tried to hide the evidence and fled, was detained in Stryi.
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been 16,621 road accidents with victims in Ukraine, up 11% year-on-year. Most accidents were recorded in Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa regions, where the number of accidents increased by 40%.
In the Lviv region, as a result of a car collision on the Bibrka-Burshtyn highway, three people were injured, including a 2-year-old girl.
One of the Russian missiles that attacked the Lviv region fell 15 kilometers from the Polish border.
The enemy attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Stryi and Chervonohrad districts of Lviv region, causing destruction and fires, but no casualties or damage to residential infrastructure.
A medical complex in Kharkiv with more than 1,000 people was nearly hit by Russian missile strikes, causing one person to be lightly injured and damaging buildings and infrastructure.
In Stryi, Lviv region, teenagers severely beat a girl, causing serious injuries, including to her face, and the police plan to open proceedings on the fact of hooliganism.
A Nissan passenger was killed in a collision between a Volkswagen Bora and a Nissan Leaf electric car in Lviv Oblast, and criminal proceedings have been opened.
As a result of massive shelling in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, more than 8. 6 thousand consumers lost power, and more than 130 were left without gas.
Police bomb squad in Lviv region defused the warhead of a downed russian X-101 cruise missile found in a field after recent shelling.
Fragments of a missile that did not detonate during the Russian attack were found 400 meters from residential buildings in a village in the Stryi district of Lviv region.
A rocket hit an industrial facility in Drohobych (Ukraine), partially destroying the building and causing a fire over an area of 300 square meters, and another rocket was shot down in Stryi district, with no casualties.
Three servicemen and one civilian killed in car-truck collision in Lviv region; SBI investigates accident.