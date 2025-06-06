Prepared terrorist attacks near the TCC in Dnipro and Lviv region: SBU detained FSB agents

The Security Service of Ukraine detained agents of the Russian special services who were preparing terrorist attacks in Dnipro and Lviv region on the order of the aggressor state, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented terrorist attacks that were to take place in Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions on the order of the Russian special services. As a result of proactive actions, two FSB agents were detained, who were preparing explosions near local TCCs separately. Another perpetrator who manufactured explosives and hid them in caches was also detained - the SBU said.

The investigation established that the terrorists were to plant improvised explosive devices near military facilities. After that, Russian special service officers planned to remotely activate them using telephones equipped with explosives.

According to the case files, the defendants received an order from Russia after being recruited on Telegram channels searching for "easy money".

After remote recruitment, they received geolocations of caches from curators, from which they took pre-prepared SVPs. The SBU detained them when one of the defendants was trying to plant an explosive device at the site of the planned terrorist attack, and the other agent was completing the SVP - the statement reads.

It is noted that a 27-year-old local deserter was detained "red-handed" in Dnipro. SBU officers detained the agent near the potential target. At the scene, they seized an IED equipped with a telephone with remote access for the occupiers.

The SBU also reported that civilians noticed the suspicious behavior of the perpetrator near the TCC. They immediately reported it to law enforcement.

Also in Lviv region, a 32-year-old resident of Kryvyi Rih was detained, who arrived in Stryi to commit a double terrorist attack in the city.

Initially, the agent, on the instructions of the Russian Federation, planned to blow up a mobile post of the TCC, and then a parked official car. Also, a 30-year-old local resident who manufactured SVPs for organizing terrorist attacks was detained "on the hot trail" - the SBU said.

As of now, SBU investigators have notified two bombers of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

• Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

• Part 2 of Art. 258 (preparation for a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

• Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

Investigative actions are ongoing regarding the third defendant. The perpetrators are in custody without the right to bail. They face from 12 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Russian special services' new tactics: trying to recruit Ukrainians by posing as the SSU The Russian special services are resorting to new methods of subversive activities, trying to recruit Ukrainian citizens. To do this, they impersonate representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). The SSU press center reported this. According to the SSU, the occupiers are creating fake accounts on social networks and messengers, using the symbols of the SSU and the Ukrainian state. From these accounts, they are trying to enter into contact with Ukrainian citizens, in particular, with internally displaced persons, in order to obtain information about the deployment of the Defense Forces, the socio-political situation, and other sensitive data. The attackers are trying to gain trust by sending fake "certificates" and other forged documents. The SSU emphasizes that all information about the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine is published only on official channels. In particular, on the website ssu.gov.ua and on official social media pages. The Security Service of Ukraine urges citizens to be vigilant and check the information received from unknown sources. If you receive suspicious messages, you should immediately report them to the SSU.