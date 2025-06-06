Prepared terrorist attacks near the TCC in Dnipro and Lviv region: SBU detained FSB agents

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 12776 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

11:45 AM • 34545 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 36683 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 100128 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 149413 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 111178 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 98741 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 91054 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66382 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92663 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

Railway tracks blown up in Belgorod region of Russia: locomotive derailed

June 6, 04:09 AM • 28865 views

In Ternopil, the state of atmospheric air is returning to normal, and the radiation background is at an acceptable level

June 6, 06:58 AM • 8056 views

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

09:26 AM • 9856 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 35508 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

11:38 AM • 15225 views
Publications

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 4228 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

01:00 PM • 12776 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 34545 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 107413 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 193500 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Denis Shmyhal

Serhiy Marchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Ternopil

Moldova

London

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 35788 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 126791 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 90567 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 132874 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 356958 views
Actual

Instagram

Shahed-136

The Washington Post

Mi-8

Mi-24

Prepared terrorist attacks near the TCC in Dnipro and Lviv region: SBU detained FSB agents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

The SBU detained agents of Russian special services who were preparing terrorist attacks in Dnipro and Lviv region. The attackers were planning explosions near the TCC, for which they face life imprisonment.

Prepared terrorist attacks near the TCC in Dnipro and Lviv region: SBU detained FSB agents

The Security Service of Ukraine detained agents of the Russian special services who were preparing terrorist attacks in Dnipro and Lviv region on the order of the aggressor state, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented terrorist attacks that were to take place in Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions on the order of the Russian special services. As a result of proactive actions, two FSB agents were detained, who were preparing explosions near local TCCs separately. Another perpetrator who manufactured explosives and hid them in caches was also detained 

- the SBU said.

The investigation established that the terrorists were to plant improvised explosive devices near military facilities. After that, Russian special service officers planned to remotely activate them using telephones equipped with explosives.

According to the case files, the defendants received an order from Russia after being recruited on Telegram channels searching for "easy money".

After remote recruitment, they received geolocations of caches from curators, from which they took pre-prepared SVPs. The SBU detained them when one of the defendants was trying to plant an explosive device at the site of the planned terrorist attack, and the other agent was completing the SVP 

- the statement reads.

Two foreigners were detained in the capital for threatening a passerby with a grenade in the middle of the street, demanding 5,000 hryvnias05.06.25, 14:14 • 3908 views

It is noted that a 27-year-old local deserter was detained "red-handed" in Dnipro. SBU officers detained the agent near the potential target. At the scene, they seized an IED equipped with a telephone with remote access for the occupiers.

The SBU also reported that civilians noticed the suspicious behavior of the perpetrator near the TCC. They immediately reported it to law enforcement.

Also in Lviv region, a 32-year-old resident of Kryvyi Rih was detained, who arrived in Stryi to commit a double terrorist attack in the city.

Initially, the agent, on the instructions of the Russian Federation, planned to blow up a mobile post of the TCC, and then a parked official car. Also, a 30-year-old local resident who manufactured SVPs for organizing terrorist attacks was detained "on the hot trail" 

- the SBU said.

As of now, SBU investigators have notified two bombers of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

• Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

• Part 2 of Art. 258 (preparation for a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

• Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

Investigative actions are ongoing regarding the third defendant. The perpetrators are in custody without the right to bail. They face from 12 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Russian special services' new tactics: trying to recruit Ukrainians by posing as the SSU The Russian special services are resorting to new methods of subversive activities, trying to recruit Ukrainian citizens. To do this, they impersonate representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). The SSU press center reported this. According to the SSU, the occupiers are creating fake accounts on social networks and messengers, using the symbols of the SSU and the Ukrainian state. From these accounts, they are trying to enter into contact with Ukrainian citizens, in particular, with internally displaced persons, in order to obtain information about the deployment of the Defense Forces, the socio-political situation, and other sensitive data. The attackers are trying to gain trust by sending fake "certificates" and other forged documents. The SSU emphasizes that all information about the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine is published only on official channels. In particular, on the website ssu.gov.ua and on official social media pages. The Security Service of Ukraine urges citizens to be vigilant and check the information received from unknown sources. If you receive suspicious messages, you should immediately report them to the SSU. 05.06.25, 12:59 • 2126 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Telegram
Lviv Oblast
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Stryi
Kryvyi Rih
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9