Two foreigners were detained in the capital for threatening a passerby with a grenade in the middle of the street, demanding 5,000 hryvnias

A brazen attack occurred on Sobornosti Avenue. One of the attackers is on the international wanted list. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the capital's law enforcement officers.

Details

Kyiv police detained two men who tried to force a passerby to transfer 5,000 hryvnias to them.

According to a post published by the Kyiv Police, a 34-year-old man contacted law enforcement officers the other day, around 11:30 p.m. He reported that two unknown men approached him on Sobornosti Avenue.

Threatening to use a grenade, the attackers, according to the victim, forced him to transfer 5,000 hryvnias to their account.

Operatives established the data of the suspects and their route of movement.

The perpetrators turned out to be foreigners, aged 34 and 41.

Both had already been convicted of property crimes, and one of them is on the international wanted list.

Investigators have charged the detainees with suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment.

