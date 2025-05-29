In Sumy, two teenagers threatened to blow up a school and demanded a ransom of UAH 3 million

In Sumy, two young men demanded a ransom of three million hryvnias, threatening to blow up the school if their demands were not met. Law enforcement officers did not find an explosive device, the boys were detained, reports UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Sumy City District Prosecutor's Office, a 16-year-old boy has been notified of suspicion of threatening to blow up a school and demanding a ransom. - the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation revealed that the defendant in the case provided his friend, who had not yet reached the age of criminal responsibility, with the necessary data, which he used to create an e-mail and send a letter to the relevant competent authorities.

In particular, the young men agreed on the text, which stated that a terrorist group had mined the school with 4 hexogen bombs weighing 6 kg each and demanded a ransom of UAH 3 million. If the conditions were not met, "the school and the children would fly 20 m into the sky". At the same time, the young men indicated the last name, first name and address where the money should be brought, of a female acquaintance - noted the prosecutor's office.

A large number of law enforcement officers were involved to verify the information received. No explosive devices or substances were found.

The police found the boys who decided to "joke" in this way. The older defendant in the case is accused of sending a knowingly false message about the preparation of an explosion (Part 2 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of four to eight years. The issue of applying educational measures to his younger accomplice is being resolved.

Addition

