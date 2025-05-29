In Sumy, two teenagers threatened to blow up a school and demanded a ransom of UAH 3 million

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7436 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22520 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 51969 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 46060 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83178 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74401 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108110 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107600 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112545 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101438 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
78%
744mm
Popular news

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 19132 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 10360 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51709 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43166 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 14447 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 7518 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83230 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153493 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230611 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241219 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43378 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51922 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90159 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149857 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 88026 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

In Sumy, two teenagers threatened to blow up a school and demanded a ransom of UAH 3 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

Two Sumy teenagers demanded UAH 3 million in ransom, threatening to blow up the school. Law enforcement officers did not find any explosives, the perpetrators were detained, the older one faces up to 8 years in prison.

In Sumy, two teenagers threatened to blow up a school and demanded a ransom of UAH 3 million

In Sumy, two young men demanded a ransom of three million hryvnias, threatening to blow up the school if their demands were not met. Law enforcement officers did not find an explosive device, the boys were detained, reports UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Sumy City District Prosecutor's Office, a 16-year-old boy has been notified of suspicion of threatening to blow up a school and demanding a ransom.

- the prosecutor's office said. 

The investigation revealed that the defendant in the case provided his friend, who had not yet reached the age of criminal responsibility, with the necessary data, which he used to create an e-mail and send a letter to the relevant competent authorities.

In particular, the young men agreed on the text, which stated that a terrorist group had mined the school with 4 hexogen bombs weighing 6 kg each and demanded a ransom of UAH 3 million. If the conditions were not met, "the school and the children would fly 20 m into the sky". At the same time, the young men indicated the last name, first name and address where the money should be brought, of a female acquaintance

- noted the prosecutor's office.

A large number of law enforcement officers were involved to verify the information received. No explosive devices or substances were found.

The police found the boys who decided to "joke" in this way. The older defendant in the case is accused of sending a knowingly false message about the preparation of an explosion (Part 2 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of four to eight years. The issue of applying educational measures to his younger accomplice is being resolved.

Addition 

In Obolon, a 16-year-old boy beat a homeless man to death with a wooden stick after a conflict. He was detained, criminal proceedings have been opened and a preventive measure has been chosen.

 In a Kyiv lyceum, a teacher threatened a 12-year-old 7th grade student. The police are investigating the incident and interviewing all participants in the event to establish all the details. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Sums
Brent
$64.06
Bitcoin
$108,413.40
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,341.45
Ethereum
$2,716.04