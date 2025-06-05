Russian special services have switched to a new tactic of recruiting Ukrainians, posing as the SBU. If earlier the priority targets of recruitment by special services were teenagers, now - and the elderly. This was reported by UNN referring to the SBU.

The Security Service of Ukraine reports on a new tactic of Russian special services in attempts to recruit Ukrainians. Recently, there has been an increase in cases when the enemy presents himself as an "SBU employee" and sets criminal tasks that must be performed allegedly "in the interests of the Ukrainian State," the report says.

It is noted that this is the so-called "false flag" special operation technique, which until now has not actually been used by the Russian invaders, but which they are actively trying to apply now.

In recent weeks, the SBU has prevented several similar crimes and urges Ukrainians to be vigilant and not succumb to enemy provocations. Also, the tactic of recruitment, which is increasingly used by Russian special services, is that citizens are sent a subpoena in messengers demanding that they appear for questioning by an SBU investigator due to an allegedly open criminal proceeding. Usually, the invented reason for this "case" is the purchase of "goods prohibited in Ukraine" - informs the SBU.

It is reported that after that, unknown persons contact the citizen by phone and offer assistance in "closing the criminal proceedings." To "resolve this issue," they demand that they perform the tasks assigned to them:

track the movements of a person;

transfer unknown items from one address to another;

make a money transfer to an unknown card, which is allegedly an account for "donations to the Armed Forces";

purchase the necessary chemical elements and make an improvised explosive device;

commit arson of vehicles of the Defense Forces or an administrative building;

commit sabotage, etc.

During these contacts, Russian curators also demand to install malicious software on the phone, with the help of which they monitor the owner of the gadget. If earlier the priority targets of recruitment by Russian special services were teenagers, now - and the elderly - say in the SBU.

It is emphasized that representatives of the SBU do not require the installation of third-party software on the phone and in no case do they set any dubious "tasks".

The SBU urges that if you receive a subpoena that seems suspicious, or contacts with unknown people who introduce themselves as SBU employees, contact the official chatbot of the Security Service: t.me/spaly_fsb_bot. Or report such cases to the SBU "hotline": 0 800 501 482.