NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%
11:02 AM

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
08:39 AM

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

06:46 AM

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Russian special services' new tactics: trying to recruit Ukrainians by posing as the SSU The Russian special services are resorting to new methods of subversive activities, trying to recruit Ukrainian citizens. To do this, they impersonate representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). The SSU press center reported this. According to the SSU, the occupiers are creating fake accounts on social networks and messengers, using the symbols of the SSU and the Ukrainian state. From these accounts, they are trying to enter into contact with Ukrainian citizens, in particular, with internally displaced persons, in order to obtain information about the deployment of the Defense Forces, the socio-political situation, and other sensitive data. The attackers are trying to gain trust by sending fake "certificates" and other forged documents. The SSU emphasizes that all information about the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine is published only on official channels. In particular, on the website ssu.gov.ua and on official social media pages. The Security Service of Ukraine urges citizens to be vigilant and check the information received from unknown sources. If you receive suspicious messages, you should immediately report them to the SSU.

Kyiv • UNN

 1128 views

The SSU reports on a new tactic of Russian intelligence services: they impersonate the SSU to recruit Ukrainians, setting criminal tasks. Ukrainians are urged to be vigilant and contact the SSU in case of suspicious contacts.

Russian special services' new tactics: trying to recruit Ukrainians by posing as the SSU The Russian special services are resorting to new methods of subversive activities, trying to recruit Ukrainian citizens. To do this, they impersonate representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). The SSU press center reported this. According to the SSU, the occupiers are creating fake accounts on social networks and messengers, using the symbols of the SSU and the Ukrainian state. From these accounts, they are trying to enter into contact with Ukrainian citizens, in particular, with internally displaced persons, in order to obtain information about the deployment of the Defense Forces, the socio-political situation, and other sensitive data. The attackers are trying to gain trust by sending fake "certificates" and other forged documents. The SSU emphasizes that all information about the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine is published only on official channels. In particular, on the website ssu.gov.ua and on official social media pages. The Security Service of Ukraine urges citizens to be vigilant and check the information received from unknown sources. If you receive suspicious messages, you should immediately report them to the SSU.

Russian special services have switched to a new tactic of recruiting Ukrainians, posing as the SBU. If earlier the priority targets of recruitment by special services were teenagers, now - and the elderly. This was reported by UNN referring to the SBU.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine reports on a new tactic of Russian special services in attempts to recruit Ukrainians. Recently, there has been an increase in cases when the enemy presents himself as an "SBU employee" and sets criminal tasks that must be performed allegedly "in the interests of the Ukrainian State," the report says.

It is noted that this is the so-called "false flag" special operation technique, which until now has not actually been used by the Russian invaders, but which they are actively trying to apply now.

In recent weeks, the SBU has prevented several similar crimes and urges Ukrainians to be vigilant and not succumb to enemy provocations.  Also, the tactic of recruitment, which is increasingly used by Russian special services, is that citizens are sent a subpoena in messengers demanding that they appear for questioning by an SBU investigator due to an allegedly open criminal proceeding. Usually, the invented reason for this "case" is the purchase of "goods prohibited in Ukraine"

- informs the SBU.

It is reported that after that, unknown persons contact the citizen by phone and offer assistance in "closing the criminal proceedings." To "resolve this issue," they demand that they perform the tasks assigned to them:

  • track the movements of a person;
    • transfer unknown items from one address to another;
      • make a money transfer to an unknown card, which is allegedly an account for "donations to the Armed Forces";
        • purchase the necessary chemical elements and make an improvised explosive device;
          • commit arson of vehicles of the Defense Forces or an administrative building;
            • commit sabotage, etc.

              During these contacts, Russian curators also demand to install malicious software on the phone, with the help of which they monitor the owner of the gadget. If earlier the priority targets of recruitment by Russian special services were teenagers, now - and the elderly

              - say in the SBU.

              It is emphasized that representatives of the SBU do not require the installation of third-party software on the phone and in no case do they set any dubious "tasks".

              The SBU urges that if you receive a subpoena that seems suspicious, or contacts with unknown people who introduce themselves as SBU employees, contact the official chatbot of the Security Service: t.me/spaly_fsb_bot. Or report such cases to the SBU "hotline": 0 800 501 482.

              Anna Murashko

              Anna Murashko

              SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
              Armed Forces of Ukraine
              Ukraine
