An agent of the Russian Federation who was preparing a series of terrorist attacks was detained in Kyiv

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 25307 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 68314 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 100873 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 163177 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 186199 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 111463 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 238600 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 178365 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123282 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108436 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news

In Kyiv, a dual-purpose shelter will be built with McDonald's and parking

June 2, 12:11 AM • 6612 views

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 71565 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

June 2, 02:37 AM • 54161 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 107925 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 16635 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 238600 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 289272 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 303041 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 309005 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 406055 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 16983 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 98505 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 178365 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 122367 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 153762 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

An agent of the Russian Federation who was preparing a series of terrorist attacks was detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

A Russian agent who was planning to blow up the cars of servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine was detained in Kyiv. He was preparing a series of terrorist attacks using improvised explosive devices.

An agent of the Russian Federation who was preparing a series of terrorist attacks was detained in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine has prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv. As a result of a special operation in the capital, a Russian agent was detained who was preparing explosions of cars belonging to servicemen of the Defense Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the investigation, the defendant was going to destroy three cars of Ukrainian defenders with the help of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the order of the Russian Federation.

The terrorist had to plant explosives under the cars, and the Russian special services - remotely detonate them together with the military. The enemy's task was carried out by an unemployed resident of Kyiv, who was recruited by the aggressor through a Telegram channel to search for "easy money".

The occupiers first "tested" the recruited man on several arson attacks that he committed in the capital. After that, the defendant received instructions from the curator on the manufacture of IEDs and tasks to blow up cars. Later, he began to look for locations of "necessary" vehicles.

In the Kharkiv region, an FSB informant was exposed: he collected data for a breakthrough by sabotage and reconnaissance groups 29.05.25, 10:56 • 3006 views

SBU officers documented the agent's crimes and detained him in a rented apartment, which he rented for conspiracy. At the time of the detention, the terrorist was setting up remote access for the occupiers to two phones with IEDs, through which the rashists planned to activate the explosives.

The defendant planned to install another gadget near the site of the planned terrorist attack to record the crime in real time.

Was going to adjust the missile strike on the military institute: SBU exposed the "mole" of the FSB23.05.25, 10:49 • 3506 views

Investigators of the Security Service informed the agent about the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 2 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

Earlier, the SBU detained an engineer in the Odesa region who worked for the FSB to obtain secret documentation on the manufacture of components for new military equipment of the Armed Forces. The traitor faces life imprisonment.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Telegram
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9