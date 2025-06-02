An agent of the Russian Federation who was preparing a series of terrorist attacks was detained in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine has prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv. As a result of a special operation in the capital, a Russian agent was detained who was preparing explosions of cars belonging to servicemen of the Defense Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

According to the investigation, the defendant was going to destroy three cars of Ukrainian defenders with the help of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the order of the Russian Federation.

The terrorist had to plant explosives under the cars, and the Russian special services - remotely detonate them together with the military. The enemy's task was carried out by an unemployed resident of Kyiv, who was recruited by the aggressor through a Telegram channel to search for "easy money".

The occupiers first "tested" the recruited man on several arson attacks that he committed in the capital. After that, the defendant received instructions from the curator on the manufacture of IEDs and tasks to blow up cars. Later, he began to look for locations of "necessary" vehicles.

SBU officers documented the agent's crimes and detained him in a rented apartment, which he rented for conspiracy. At the time of the detention, the terrorist was setting up remote access for the occupiers to two phones with IEDs, through which the rashists planned to activate the explosives.

The defendant planned to install another gadget near the site of the planned terrorist attack to record the crime in real time.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the agent about the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 2 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

