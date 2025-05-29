In the Kharkiv region, an FSB informant was exposed: he collected data for a breakthrough by sabotage and reconnaissance groups

In Kharkiv region, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an informant of the FSB who was collecting intelligence data to promote Russian saboteurs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

According to investigators, the detainee was searching for routes for the passage of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG) of the Russian Federation into the region, bypassing Ukrainian defense lines.

The investigation established that the agent also transmitted coordinates for Russian aviation strikes on military positions and critical infrastructure near the border.

Guided enemy attacks on thermal power plants: an energy traitor exposed in Kharkiv region

According to the SBU, the spy turned out to be a 45-year-old employee of an enterprise in Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region.

Under the guise of business trips, the attacker traveled through front-line villages, where he recorded the deployment of Ukrainian units. He put the collected data on Google maps, and sent screenshots to his curator in the Russian special service.

Guided Russian KABs on Kharkiv: SBU detained publishing house employee

The informant was detained at his place of residence, he was exposed at the beginning of his espionage activities. The traitor has been notified of suspicion, he is in custody without the possibility of bail. He faces up to 8 years of imprisonment.

Let me remind you

Earlier, the SBU detained a minor traitor who "leaked" the locations of the Defense Forces to the Russian Federation in Kharkiv and Dnipro. The occupiers recruited him through Telegram. Enemy special services involved the teenager in criminal activity in exchange for the promise of "easy money".