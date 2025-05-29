$41.590.09
A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO
08:40 AM • 1668 views

A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 5560 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 24586 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 46513 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 91950 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 97920 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 108480 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100179 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170965 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73714 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

In the Kharkiv region, an FSB informant was exposed: he collected data for a breakthrough by sabotage and reconnaissance groups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

The SSU detained an informant of the FSB who was looking for routes for sabotage and reconnaissance groups and transmitting coordinates for strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The traitor faces up to 8 years of imprisonment.

In the Kharkiv region, an FSB informant was exposed: he collected data for a breakthrough by sabotage and reconnaissance groups

In Kharkiv region, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an informant of the FSB who was collecting intelligence data to promote Russian saboteurs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

According to investigators, the detainee was searching for routes for the passage of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG) of the Russian Federation into the region, bypassing Ukrainian defense lines.

The investigation established that the agent also transmitted coordinates for Russian aviation strikes on military positions and critical infrastructure near the border.

Guided enemy attacks on thermal power plants: an energy traitor exposed in Kharkiv region14.04.25, 13:32 • 4851 view

According to the SBU, the spy turned out to be a 45-year-old employee of an enterprise in Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region.

Under the guise of business trips, the attacker traveled through front-line villages, where he recorded the deployment of Ukrainian units. He put the collected data on Google maps, and sent screenshots to his curator in the Russian special service.

Guided Russian KABs on Kharkiv: SBU detained publishing house employee08.04.25, 10:52 • 10370 views

The informant was detained at his place of residence, he was exposed at the beginning of his espionage activities. The traitor has been notified of suspicion, he is in custody without the possibility of bail. He faces up to 8 years of imprisonment.

Let me remind you

Earlier, the SBU detained a minor traitor who "leaked" the locations of the Defense Forces to the Russian Federation in Kharkiv and Dnipro. The occupiers recruited him through Telegram. Enemy special services involved the teenager in criminal activity in exchange for the promise of "easy money".

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Telegram
