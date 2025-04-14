Guided enemy attacks on thermal power plants: an energy traitor exposed in Kharkiv region

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15253 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13398 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18809 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28267 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60502 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57223 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33427 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59470 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106508 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165431 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Main
War
War
Society
Society
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Exclusives
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 15253 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 48414 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 60502 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 57223 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165431 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21150 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20512 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22203 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24168 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26810 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Guided enemy attacks on thermal power plants: an energy traitor exposed in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4398 views

An employee of an energy company collected data on air defense and the consequences of shelling of thermal power plants. He transmitted the information to a representative of the Russian Federation for planning new attacks.

Guided enemy attacks on thermal power plants: an energy traitor exposed in Kharkiv region

Law enforcement officers exposed an employee of an energy company who was collecting information about a Ukrainian energy facility, air defense forces, and sending it to a representative of the Russian Federation in the form of messages and photographs.

UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

An employee of the energy company was informed of suspicion of treason. According to the investigation, representatives of the security forces of the aggressor state involved the traitor in cooperation - previously he did not hide his position, leaving comments in anti-Ukrainian Telegram channels.

The FSB of the Russian Federation ordered the collaborator to collect information about the location of mobile fire groups that perform combat tasks to protect the thermal power plant in the suburbs of Kharkiv, and the weapons they have.

Peskov cynically stated that the Russian Federation is not hitting energy facilities in Ukraine02.04.25, 13:48 • 19850 views

The prosecutor's office notes that the defendant carefully recorded information about the location of air defense and information about the energy facility of Ukraine, in particular, the consequences of enemy shelling of the energy facility.

The report was sent to a representative of the Russian Federation in the form of text messages, screenshots from Google maps with relevant marks and photos.

- the Office of the Prosecutor General says in a statement.

This data was necessary for the aggressor to plan new targeted attacks on the region's energy sector.

The traitor was detained at his workplace. Searches were conducted, during which law enforcement officers discovered and seized evidence, including a phone with correspondence with a Russian supervisor.

At the request of the prosecution, the suspect was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention.

UPC MP cleric adjusted Russian strikes on the Armed Forces in exchange for "evacuation" of his family10.04.25, 10:26 • 10729 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Kharkiv
