Law enforcement officers exposed an employee of an energy company who was collecting information about a Ukrainian energy facility, air defense forces, and sending it to a representative of the Russian Federation in the form of messages and photographs.

UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

An employee of the energy company was informed of suspicion of treason. According to the investigation, representatives of the security forces of the aggressor state involved the traitor in cooperation - previously he did not hide his position, leaving comments in anti-Ukrainian Telegram channels.



The FSB of the Russian Federation ordered the collaborator to collect information about the location of mobile fire groups that perform combat tasks to protect the thermal power plant in the suburbs of Kharkiv, and the weapons they have.

Peskov cynically stated that the Russian Federation is not hitting energy facilities in Ukraine

The prosecutor's office notes that the defendant carefully recorded information about the location of air defense and information about the energy facility of Ukraine, in particular, the consequences of enemy shelling of the energy facility.



The report was sent to a representative of the Russian Federation in the form of text messages, screenshots from Google maps with relevant marks and photos. - the Office of the Prosecutor General says in a statement.

This data was necessary for the aggressor to plan new targeted attacks on the region's energy sector.

The traitor was detained at his workplace. Searches were conducted, during which law enforcement officers discovered and seized evidence, including a phone with correspondence with a Russian supervisor.

At the request of the prosecution, the suspect was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention.

UPC MP cleric adjusted Russian strikes on the Armed Forces in exchange for "evacuation" of his family