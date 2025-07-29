"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match

Today, July 29, Kyiv's "Dynamo" at 9:00 PM Kyiv time will meet Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" in the return match of the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League. UNN tells about the teams' condition before the match, who is the favorite, and where to watch the game.

In the first match, Kyiv's "Dynamo" confidently defeated "Hamrun Spartans" with a score of 3:0. Vladyslav Vanat, Nazariy Voloshyn, and Vitaliy Buyalsky, who also made an assist, scored the goals.

Already today, July 29, the return match will take place at the "Lublin Arena" stadium in Poland. The match will start at 9:00 PM Kyiv time. The match will be broadcast on the 2+2 TV channel, which is also available on the Kyivstar TV platform.

The match will be officiated by a team of referees led by Dane Jakob Sundberg. Bookmakers, as in the first match, give a confident victory to "Dynamo", on whose triumph one can bet with odds of 1.18. For "Hamrun Spartans" to win, the odds are 15, and for a draw - 7.3.

In case of victory, "Dynamo" will play in the third qualifying round against the winner of the "Paphos" - "Maccabi Tel Aviv" pair.

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" in the first match of the second qualifying round of the Conference League lost to Andorra's "Santa Coloma", and "Oleksandriya" from Kirovohrad region lost to Serbian "Partizan".