"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2958 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" will play the return match of the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League against Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" on July 29 at 21:00 at the "Lublin Arena" stadium in Poland. In the first match, "Dynamo" won confidently with a score of 3:0.

"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match

Today, July 29, Kyiv's "Dynamo" at 9:00 PM Kyiv time will meet Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" in the return match of the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League. UNN tells about the teams' condition before the match, who is the favorite, and where to watch the game.

Details

In the first match, Kyiv's "Dynamo" confidently defeated "Hamrun Spartans" with a score of 3:0. Vladyslav Vanat, Nazariy Voloshyn, and Vitaliy Buyalsky, who also made an assist, scored the goals.

Kyiv's "Dynamo" defeated "Hamrun Spartans" at the start of the football Champions League23.07.25, 00:47 • 4441 view

Already today, July 29, the return match will take place at the "Lublin Arena" stadium in Poland. The match will start at 9:00 PM Kyiv time. The match will be broadcast on the 2+2 TV channel, which is also available on the Kyivstar TV platform.

The match will be officiated by a team of referees led by Dane Jakob Sundberg. Bookmakers, as in the first match, give a confident victory to "Dynamo", on whose triumph one can bet with odds of 1.18. For "Hamrun Spartans" to win, the odds are 15, and for a draw - 7.3.

Jakob Sundberg - chief referee of the match

In case of victory, "Dynamo" will play in the third qualifying round against the winner of the "Paphos" - "Maccabi Tel Aviv" pair.

"Dynamo", "Shakhtar", "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya" learned their potential opponents in European competitions21.07.25, 15:42 • 2754 views

Recall

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" in the first match of the second qualifying round of the Conference League lost to Andorra's "Santa Coloma", and "Oleksandriya" from Kirovohrad region lost to Serbian "Partizan".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

