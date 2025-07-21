$41.750.12
"Dynamo", "Shakhtar", "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya" learned their potential opponents in European competitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

Kyiv's "Dynamo", Donetsk's "Shakhtar", Zhytomyr's "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya" learned their potential opponents in the third qualifying round for European competitions. The draw took place on July 21 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

"Dynamo", "Shakhtar", "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya" learned their potential opponents in European competitions

Today, July 21, a draw took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, as a result of which Kyiv "Dynamo", Donetsk "Shakhtar", Zhytomyr "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya" from Kirovohrad region learned their potential opponents in the third round of qualification for European cups, reports UNN.

"Dynamo"

Tomorrow, July 22, "Dynamo" will play its first match of the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League against Maltese "Hamrun Spartans". The return match will take place in a week. If they pass the Maltese team, Kyiv will play in the 3rd qualifying round of the Champions League against the winner of the pair "Pafos" - "Maccabi Tel Aviv".

If "Dynamo" loses to "Hamrun Spartans", it will be relegated to the Europa League, where the "white-blues" will play against the loser in the same pair - "Pafos" - "Maccabi Tel Aviv".

The starting matches of the third round of Champions League qualification are scheduled for August 5-6, and the return matches for August 12.

"Shakhtar"

Donetsk will play their match on July 24 as part of the 2nd qualifying round of the Europa League against Turkish "Besiktas". If they pass the Turks, the "miners" will play in the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League against the winner of the pair "Rangers" - "Panathinaikos".

However, if "Shakhtar" fails to cope with "Besiktas", they will meet the winner of the pair "St. Patricks" - "Nõmme Kalju" in the third round of the Conference League qualification.

The matches of the 3rd round of the Europa League qualification will take place on August 7 and 14.

"Polissya" and "Oleksandriya"

Zhytomyr "Polissya", which will play against "Santa Coloma" in the second round of qualification for the Conference League, if they pass the Andorran team, the "wolves" will play against the winner of the pair "Paksi" - "Maribor" in the third round of the Conference League qualification.

Also, "Oleksandriya", if they pass "Partizan" in the second round of qualification for the Conference League, will play against the winner of the pair "Midtjylland" - "Hibernian".

The matches of the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification will take place on August 7 and 14.

Recall

Donetsk "Shakhtar", thanks to a draw against Finnish "Ilves Tampere" in the second stage of the Europa League qualification, will meet Turkish "Besiktas", and Zhytomyr "Polissya" will play against "Santa Coloma" in the second round of the Conference League qualification.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Kirovohrad Oblast
UEFA
Ukraine
Kyiv
