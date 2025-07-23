Kyiv's "Dynamo" defeated "Hamrun Spartans" at the start of the football Champions League

Kyiv's "Dynamo" in the first match of the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League defeated Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" with a score of 3:0. Vladyslav Vanat, Nazariy Voloshyn, and Vitaliy Buyalskyi, who also made an assist, scored the goals, reports UNN.

Details

"Dynamo" opened the scoring quite quickly in the match, although before this episode, there were almost no chances in the match: after a series of plays, Dubinchak played a one-two with Kabaev and rolled the ball to Buyalskyi in the penalty area, and the captain passed precisely to Vanat, who, after a pause, shot past the goalkeeper - 1:0.

At the end of the first half, the Kyiv defender, after a free-kick, doubled the lead, but the referee disallowed the goal due to offside.

The score of 1:0 remained until the 75th minute, when captain Vitaliy Buyalskyi doubled the lead: Buyalskyi in the center of the field passed to Voloshyn, the winger held the ball for a bit and passed to the same Buyalskyi on the flank, who, after controlling the ball, shot at the goal, which, with the help of a ricochet, flew into the net - 2:0.

Nazariy Voloshyn put an end to the match: Vanat on the flank passed further to Shaparenko, who crossed along the goal, where Voloshyn finished the cross into an empty net - 3:0.

Recall

Kyiv's "Dynamo", Donetsk's "Shakhtar", Zhytomyr's "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya" learned their potential opponents in the third round of qualification for European competitions. The draw took place on July 21 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

