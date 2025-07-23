Kyiv's "Dynamo" defeated "Hamrun Spartans" at the start of the football Champions League

$41.820.07
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
06:15 PM • 15345 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 45146 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 61976 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 61848 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 55521 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 59377 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 47605 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 37857 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 27179 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 33164 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Popular news
Enemy drone "Chernika" attacked Kharkiv - mayorJuly 22, 01:18 PM • 24254 views
Court arrested father of NABU detective chief MagamedrasulovJuly 22, 03:14 PM • 23056 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 42239 views
Bad weather hit Kyiv: five people injured, including a 13-year-old girl05:10 PM • 10238 views
"He promised to 'deal with everyone': Maliuk spoke about the detention of NABU detective Magomedrasulov08:19 PM • 10761 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 99491 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 148831 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 146412 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 142794 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 174612 views
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 42261 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 175845 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 267827 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 279863 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 273741 views
Kyiv's "Dynamo" defeated "Hamrun Spartans" at the start of the football Champions League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Kyiv's "Dynamo" defeated Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" with a score of 3:0 in the first match of the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League. The goals were scored by Vladyslav Vanat, Nazariy Voloshyn, and Vitaliy Buyalskyi.

Kyiv's "Dynamo" defeated "Hamrun Spartans" at the start of the football Champions League

Kyiv's "Dynamo" in the first match of the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League defeated Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" with a score of 3:0. Vladyslav Vanat, Nazariy Voloshyn, and Vitaliy Buyalskyi, who also made an assist, scored the goals, reports UNN.

Details

"Dynamo" opened the scoring quite quickly in the match, although before this episode, there were almost no chances in the match: after a series of plays, Dubinchak played a one-two with Kabaev and rolled the ball to Buyalskyi in the penalty area, and the captain passed precisely to Vanat, who, after a pause, shot past the goalkeeper - 1:0.

At the end of the first half, the Kyiv defender, after a free-kick, doubled the lead, but the referee disallowed the goal due to offside.

The score of 1:0 remained until the 75th minute, when captain Vitaliy Buyalskyi doubled the lead: Buyalskyi in the center of the field passed to Voloshyn, the winger held the ball for a bit and passed to the same Buyalskyi on the flank, who, after controlling the ball, shot at the goal, which, with the help of a ricochet, flew into the net - 2:0.

Nazariy Voloshyn put an end to the match: Vanat on the flank passed further to Shaparenko, who crossed along the goal, where Voloshyn finished the cross into an empty net - 3:0.

Recall

Kyiv's "Dynamo", Donetsk's "Shakhtar", Zhytomyr's "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya" learned their potential opponents in the third round of qualification for European competitions. The draw took place on July 21 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

"To oneself - honor, to Ukraine - glory": UAF presented the updated Ukrainian Cup football trophy17.07.25, 14:35 • 4298 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
