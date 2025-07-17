$41.810.01
"To oneself - honor, to Ukraine - glory": UAF presented the updated Ukrainian Cup football trophy

Kyiv • UNN

 668 views

The updated Ukrainian Cup trophy is made in the style of a Cossack mace. The cup features the motto belonging to the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko.

"To oneself - honor, to Ukraine - glory": UAF presented the updated Ukrainian Cup football trophy

The Ukrainian Association of Football presented a new design for the Ukrainian Cup trophy. The Cup is designed with the idea of Cossacks, and the trophy features the motto "Honor to oneself, glory to Ukraine." This was stated by Mykola Seredych, a member of the UAF professional football committee, during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

We decided to base it on the idea of Cossacks, the idea of a mace, as a symbol of power and strength. We believe that the idea of Cossacks is a very unifying, very symbolic, beautiful image that unites all Ukrainians, the entire territory of Ukraine, and therefore we decided that the mace would be awarded to the new winner of the Ukrainian Cup. We were inspired by a very interesting historical figure, Ivan Sirko, the Koshovyi Otaman. In his career as a commander, he did not lose a single battle, just as the winner of the Cup, who will receive this trophy, will not lose a single match.

 - said Seredych.

The cup features the inscription "Honor to oneself, glory to Ukraine," which is made in honor of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko, as this brigade uses this motto.

It seems to us that it is very well suited for the Ukrainian Cup tournament, because the winner gains honor for himself, and he will represent Ukraine in European cups. Accordingly, he will glorify Ukraine on the world stage. The main element of our cup is the Cossack mace, and it is surrounded by 11 spears, as a symbol of 11 football players who are united by one idea - victory in the national Ukrainian Cup.

- added Seredych.

Also, the trophy stand is made in green, symbolizing a football field. 

Recall

The Ukrainian Association of Football presented a new format for the Ukrainian Cup, which will come into force this season. In particular, it provides for an increase in teams to 68, an updated trophy, and a blind draw.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Ukraine
