Occupied Donetsk attacked by drones: city lost power

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, explosions were heard on the night of Tuesday, July 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that flashes are visible in the area of Kuibyshevsky district. In addition, power went out in several districts of the city.

It is also indicated that the city is likely under attack by unknown drones.

In addition, it is reported that temporarily occupied Makiivka also remained without electricity.

Recall

On July 25, in temporarily occupied Donetsk, it was loud in the morning, and it was reported about the damage to the location of the Russian army in the area of Zasyadko mine.

