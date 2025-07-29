$41.780.01
Exclusives
Occupied Donetsk attacked by drones: city lost power

Kyiv • UNN

 932 views

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, explosions were heard on the night of July 29, flashes were seen in the Kuibyshevsky district, and power went out in several districts of the city. The city is likely under attack by unknown drones, and Makiivka also lost electricity.

Occupied Donetsk attacked by drones: city lost power

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, explosions were heard on the night of Tuesday, July 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that flashes are visible in the area of Kuibyshevsky district. In addition, power went out in several districts of the city.

It is also indicated that the city is likely under attack by unknown drones.

In addition, it is reported that temporarily occupied Makiivka also remained without electricity.

Recall

On July 25, in temporarily occupied Donetsk, it was loud in the morning, and it was reported about the damage to the location of the Russian army in the area of Zasyadko mine.

Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk: city center under attack19.07.25, 15:41 • 21926 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Makiivka
Donetsk
