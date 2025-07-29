Occupied Donetsk attacked by drones: city lost power
Kyiv • UNN
In temporarily occupied Donetsk, explosions were heard on the night of July 29, flashes were seen in the Kuibyshevsky district, and power went out in several districts of the city. The city is likely under attack by unknown drones, and Makiivka also lost electricity.
In temporarily occupied Donetsk, explosions were heard on the night of Tuesday, July 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
It is noted that flashes are visible in the area of Kuibyshevsky district. In addition, power went out in several districts of the city.
It is also indicated that the city is likely under attack by unknown drones.
In addition, it is reported that temporarily occupied Makiivka also remained without electricity.
Recall
On July 25, in temporarily occupied Donetsk, it was loud in the morning, and it was reported about the damage to the location of the Russian army in the area of Zasyadko mine.
Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk: city center under attack19.07.25, 15:41 • 21926 views