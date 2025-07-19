Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk: city center under attack
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk, as a result of which the city center came under attack. An automatic shutdown of 7 transformer substations was recorded in the Voroshylovsky district, leaving 200 subscribers and 2 hospitals without electricity.
Explosions occurred in occupied Donetsk, UNN reports with reference to local public pages.
Details
According to local public pages, the center of occupied Donetsk was attacked.
There are likely injured.
It is also known that in the Voroshylivskyi district, 7 transformer substations were automatically disconnected.
200 subscribers and 2 hospitals remain without electricity
