Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk: city center under attack

Explosions occurred in occupied Donetsk, UNN reports with reference to local public pages.

Details

According to local public pages, the center of occupied Donetsk was attacked.

There are likely injured.

It is also known that in the Voroshylivskyi district, 7 transformer substations were automatically disconnected.

200 subscribers and 2 hospitals remain without electricity - the message says.

