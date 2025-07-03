More strikes on military targets expected in Donetsk - ATESH

Resistance movement agents warn that more strikes on military targets are expected in Donetsk. This is reported by UNN with reference to the partisan movement "ATESH".

ATESH agents from Donetsk report that over the past month, a significant amount of air defense equipment has been transported to Crimea, as a more priority region. In this regard, more strikes on military targets in the region are expected, and we are already seeing the first results.

"The occupiers are frantically trying to disguise and hide such objects. But they are barely succeeding - as, for example, the headquarters of the 8th Army Corps or the ammunition depot in Khartsyzk," ATESH added.

Recall

On the evening of July 2, a powerful explosion occurred in temporarily occupied Khartsyzk, Donetsk region, and a fire broke out at the scene. Local media reported a strike on an ammunition depot.

