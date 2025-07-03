$41.820.04
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 06:14 PM
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

More strikes on military targets expected in Donetsk - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 339 views

Agents of the ATESH resistance movement warn of an increase in the number of strikes on military targets in Donetsk. This is due to the transfer of a significant amount of air defense equipment to Crimea, which makes the Donetsk region more vulnerable.

More strikes on military targets expected in Donetsk - ATESH

Resistance movement agents warn that more strikes on military targets are expected in Donetsk. This is reported by UNN with reference to the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

ATESH agents from Donetsk report that over the past month, a significant amount of air defense equipment has been transported to Crimea, as a more priority region. In this regard, more strikes on military targets in the region are expected, and we are already seeing the first results.

In this regard, more strikes on military targets in the region are expected, and we are already seeing the first results

- the post says.

"The occupiers are frantically trying to disguise and hide such objects. But they are barely succeeding - as, for example, the headquarters of the 8th Army Corps or the ammunition depot in Khartsyzk," ATESH added.

Recall

On the evening of July 2, a powerful explosion occurred in temporarily occupied Khartsyzk, Donetsk region, and a fire broke out at the scene. Local media reported a strike on an ammunition depot. 

"Loud" night in occupied Crimea: "ATESH" told about the consequences13.06.25, 13:29 • 18421 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Crimea
Donetsk
Tesla
