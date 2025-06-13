$41.490.02
"Loud" night in occupied Crimea: "ATESH" told about the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

Explosions rang out in occupied Crimea at night. "ATESH" reported hitting the objects of the Russian army in the Simferopol district, equipment was damaged and there were losses among personnel.

Explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Crimea at night - the "ATESH" resistance movement reported hits on the objects of the Russian army in the Simferopol district.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of ATESH.

Details

As noted in the movement, the information was provided by agents from the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Russian army. According to them, accurate hits on the occupiers' military facilities were recorded. At the same time, it is added that the Russians are trying to hide the scale of the damage.

Our sources report that valuable equipment, probably an anti-aircraft missile system, was damaged due to the negligence of the command. In addition, there are losses among the personnel, but the exact number of dead and wounded is currently unknown.

- said representatives of "ATESH".

The movement also appealed to the residents of Crimea to share information about the movement and activity of the Russian army.

Every detail matters. We are especially grateful to the military of the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment, who continue to cooperate with our movement and provide critical information.

- emphasized in "ATESH".

Let us remind you

As UNN reported, on the night of June 13, drones were recorded flying and explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Crimea. After 3 a.m., reports began to appear on social networks that Simferopol and the surrounding area had been attacked by UAVs - massive explosions and the characteristic buzzing of drones were heard.

Reference

The "ATESH" movement regularly reports on the results of sabotage activities on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. Ukrainian intelligence has repeatedly confirmed the effectiveness of their interaction with the underground in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.  

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyWar
Simferopol
Crimea
