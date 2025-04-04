$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15264 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27710 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64365 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213183 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122288 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391519 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310374 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213664 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244176 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255071 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Russia opened a propaganda center for the training of young Ukrainians in the occupied Makiivka for the tasks of the Russian armed forces

A propaganda center “Tochka” was opened in Makiivka to prepare Ukrainian youth for service in the Russian army. The occupiers also took about 3700 children from Donetsk region to Russia in 2024.

Society • January 5, 04:50 PM • 35227 views

Russians open another youth propaganda center in occupied Makiivka

In Makiivka, the Russians have set up a youth center to prepare Ukrainians for service in the Russian Armed Forces. The occupiers are teaching how to fly drones and taking children to Russia to enter universities.

Society • January 3, 04:24 AM • 78657 views

Occupants in Makiivka teach 10-year-old children to fly military drones

In the temporarily occupied Makiivka, the Russian military organized a UAV flying competition for schoolchildren. The project is funded by the president of the terrorist country and is being implemented in all schools in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

War • November 25, 02:19 AM • 19148 views

Occupants leave civilians without medical care in Makiivka

In occupied Makiivka, the medical system is on the verge of collapse due to a shortage of doctors. Most medical workers have been mobilized or transferred to military hospitals, leaving the population without proper care.

War • October 22, 01:34 AM • 17764 views

Water supply to consumers will be limited in Russian-occupied Donetsk and Makiivka - National Resistance Center

Russians are cutting off water supply in occupied Donetsk and Makiivka. The reason is the criminal activity of the occupation administration, not “planned works” as the occupiers claim.

Society • October 13, 03:09 PM • 24637 views

Occupants steal scholarships for children in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region - Resistance

In the occupied territories of Donetsk region, Russians systematically misappropriate student scholarships. In Makiivka, the director of a lyceum embezzled 175,000 rubles intended for student payments.

Society • October 12, 09:51 PM • 28717 views

Due to the record losses of the Russian Federation, there is a lack of places in hospitals in the occupied territories - ATESH

The occupiers are suffering catastrophic losses in the Donetsk region. According to ATES, the 30th Brigade has up to 50 killed and wounded daily, hospitals are overcrowded, and civilians are discharged to accommodate wounded soldiers.

War • October 11, 11:46 AM • 12270 views

In the occupied Luhansk region, vigilantes are being sought to extinguish fires for free

The occupation authorities of Luhansk region are planning to engage volunteers to extinguish fires without social guarantees. In addition, they are trying to restore an ownerless waste processing plant in Rovenky.

War • October 10, 10:26 AM • 12614 views

One to two houses per city per year to be repaired in occupied Luhansk region, Russians send 65 drones across Zhuravtsi River in 24 hours - RMA

The so-called “luhansk People's Republic” approved a program to overhaul high-rise buildings by 2026. over the past day, Russians sent 65 drones to Zhuravtsi Balka, firing a total of 91 times in this area of the frontline.

Society • October 3, 08:13 AM • 15126 views

For searches and denunciations: in Luhansk region, the occupiers want to return the soviet practice of "people's guards"

The occupiers are planning to create "people's guards" in the so-called "lpr" to strengthen control. There are only two pharmacies in Rubizhne with a limited assortment, and some vital medicines are not delivered.

War • September 27, 08:10 AM • 17040 views

Situation in Luhansk region: the occupiers are looking for someone to accuse of corruption during repairs

The so-called "lpr" is looking for those responsible for corruption schemes during demonstration repairs. In Sieverskodonetsk, the cost of installing the Internet is up to 1 thousand dollars. Heavy fighting continues around Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka.

War • September 25, 08:06 AM • 15192 views

Adversary advances near Mykolayivka, Tsukuryno and in Makiivka - DeepState

According to DeepState, enemy troops have been spotted advancing in several localities on the frontline.

War • September 20, 11:46 PM • 29058 views

Russians attacked de-occupied villages in Luhansk region with artillery, started “squeezing” dachas in Sievierodonetsk - RMA

Russian troops shelled de-occupied villages in the Luhansk region. The network of cultural institutions is being reduced in the occupied territories due to lack of funding, and summer cottages are being “nationalized” in Sievierodonetsk.

Society • August 19, 06:32 AM • 44061 views

General Staff: 145 combat engagements over the day, almost a third in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 145 combat engagements in the frontline, almost a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 79 air strikes and over 4,600 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.

War • August 19, 05:43 AM • 54536 views

110 combat engagements in the frontline, the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 110 combat engagements over the last day, with the largest number of combat engagements in the Pokrovsk sector - 33. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled most of the attacks, destroying a significant amount of enemy equipment and manpower.

War • August 18, 10:58 PM • 62856 views

Over 80 combat engagements registered in the frontline, most attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the last day, 81 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. Ukrainian defenders are repelling Russian invaders' attacks in various sectors, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman and Kramatorsk.

War • August 18, 01:44 PM • 42299 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 46 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the last day, 139 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The highest concentration of attacks was in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 46 enemy assault and offensive attacks.

War • August 18, 05:32 AM • 107053 views

98 combat engagements over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel attacks in various sectors

There were 98 combat engagements over the day. Russia launched 3 missile strikes, 64 air strikes, and used 463 kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling attacks at the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman and other directions.

War • August 17, 09:21 PM • 57867 views

Ukrainian troops engage in 132 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, 51 of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the past day, 132 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 7 missile and 70 air strikes, making 4698 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled the attacks in different directions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

War • August 17, 08:04 AM • 41926 views

Occupied Sievierodonetsk will not be provided with new school textbooks - RMA

Residents of occupied Sievierodonetsk collect old school textbooks in Voronezh. The city was not included in the program to provide schools with Russian textbooks, so local teachers turned to their Russian colleagues for help.

Society • August 14, 08:03 AM • 29283 views

ATES agent commits sabotage on railway in occupied Makiivka

In Makiivka, an ATES agent set fire to a relay cabinet on the railroad, which the occupiers use for logistics. This complicated the transportation of enemy military cargo in the region.

War • August 4, 06:34 PM • 64197 views

In occupied Luhansk teenagers from 14 years old are invited to plant, Russians shelled Makiivka - RMA

In the Luhansk region, Russian troops shelled Makiivka with Grad rockets, teenagers as young as 14 are invited to work at a locomotive plant in Luhansk, and the situation with doctors in Starobilsk is extremely difficult.

War • August 3, 08:39 AM • 25100 views

Lubinets suggested that Russia should change the principle of exchanges: the one who is in captivity longer gets released earlier

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights noted that Ukraine has a separate list of Ukrainian military personnel who were captured before the full-scale invasion.

War • July 9, 01:31 PM • 23306 views

Garbage in the temporarily occupied Makiivka is burned in the middle of the city

Garbage in the temporarily occupied Makiivka is burned in the middle of the city streets due to the critical situation in the housing and utilities sector, as local collaborators are unable to establish the work of utilities after mobilizing all employees.

Society • July 6, 10:39 PM • 22747 views

Occupants advance in Donetsk region - Deep State

Russian occupants reportedly advanced near several settlements in Donetsk region, including Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Yevhenivka and Nevelske.

War • July 2, 02:47 AM • 107536 views

In the occupied Luhansk region, farmers face fines for non-fulfillment of the plan due to the death of the crop

Farmers in the occupied Luhansk region face fines for crop loss due to frosts in May.

War • June 21, 10:27 AM • 20262 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces: 59 combat engagements took place in the frontline today, 22 of them in the Pokrovsk sector

According to the General Staff's report, Russian troops conducted 59 combat engagements along the front line, including 22 in the Pokrovsk sector.

War • June 19, 11:36 AM • 16637 views

General Staff: 129 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors

Over the last day, 129 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors, where 39 and 21 attacks were repelled respectively.

War • June 19, 05:34 AM • 32529 views

113 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 113 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 20 attacks and are engaged in 17 more battles.

War • June 18, 08:07 PM • 81535 views

General Staff: the situation in the Siversky sector is the most intense today, the situation in the Pokrovske sector is tense

Nine combat engagements took place in the Siverskyi sector today, while the situation in the Pokrovske sector remains tense but controlled by the Defense Forces.

War • June 18, 07:45 AM • 35172 views