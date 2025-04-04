A propaganda center “Tochka” was opened in Makiivka to prepare Ukrainian youth for service in the Russian army. The occupiers also took about 3700 children from Donetsk region to Russia in 2024.
In Makiivka, the Russians have set up a youth center to prepare Ukrainians for service in the Russian Armed Forces. The occupiers are teaching how to fly drones and taking children to Russia to enter universities.
In the temporarily occupied Makiivka, the Russian military organized a UAV flying competition for schoolchildren. The project is funded by the president of the terrorist country and is being implemented in all schools in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
In occupied Makiivka, the medical system is on the verge of collapse due to a shortage of doctors. Most medical workers have been mobilized or transferred to military hospitals, leaving the population without proper care.
Russians are cutting off water supply in occupied Donetsk and Makiivka. The reason is the criminal activity of the occupation administration, not “planned works” as the occupiers claim.
In the occupied territories of Donetsk region, Russians systematically misappropriate student scholarships. In Makiivka, the director of a lyceum embezzled 175,000 rubles intended for student payments.
The occupiers are suffering catastrophic losses in the Donetsk region. According to ATES, the 30th Brigade has up to 50 killed and wounded daily, hospitals are overcrowded, and civilians are discharged to accommodate wounded soldiers.
The occupation authorities of Luhansk region are planning to engage volunteers to extinguish fires without social guarantees. In addition, they are trying to restore an ownerless waste processing plant in Rovenky.
The so-called “luhansk People's Republic” approved a program to overhaul high-rise buildings by 2026. over the past day, Russians sent 65 drones to Zhuravtsi Balka, firing a total of 91 times in this area of the frontline.
The occupiers are planning to create "people's guards" in the so-called "lpr" to strengthen control. There are only two pharmacies in Rubizhne with a limited assortment, and some vital medicines are not delivered.
The so-called "lpr" is looking for those responsible for corruption schemes during demonstration repairs. In Sieverskodonetsk, the cost of installing the Internet is up to 1 thousand dollars. Heavy fighting continues around Makiivka and Balka Zhuravka.
According to DeepState, enemy troops have been spotted advancing in several localities on the frontline.
Russian troops shelled de-occupied villages in the Luhansk region. The network of cultural institutions is being reduced in the occupied territories due to lack of funding, and summer cottages are being “nationalized” in Sievierodonetsk.
There were 145 combat engagements in the frontline, almost a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 79 air strikes and over 4,600 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.
There were 110 combat engagements over the last day, with the largest number of combat engagements in the Pokrovsk sector - 33. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled most of the attacks, destroying a significant amount of enemy equipment and manpower.
Over the last day, 81 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. Ukrainian defenders are repelling Russian invaders' attacks in various sectors, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman and Kramatorsk.
Over the last day, 139 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The highest concentration of attacks was in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 46 enemy assault and offensive attacks.
There were 98 combat engagements over the day. Russia launched 3 missile strikes, 64 air strikes, and used 463 kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling attacks at the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman and other directions.
Over the past day, 132 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 7 missile and 70 air strikes, making 4698 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled the attacks in different directions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
Residents of occupied Sievierodonetsk collect old school textbooks in Voronezh. The city was not included in the program to provide schools with Russian textbooks, so local teachers turned to their Russian colleagues for help.
In Makiivka, an ATES agent set fire to a relay cabinet on the railroad, which the occupiers use for logistics. This complicated the transportation of enemy military cargo in the region.
In the Luhansk region, Russian troops shelled Makiivka with Grad rockets, teenagers as young as 14 are invited to work at a locomotive plant in Luhansk, and the situation with doctors in Starobilsk is extremely difficult.
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights noted that Ukraine has a separate list of Ukrainian military personnel who were captured before the full-scale invasion.
Garbage in the temporarily occupied Makiivka is burned in the middle of the city streets due to the critical situation in the housing and utilities sector, as local collaborators are unable to establish the work of utilities after mobilizing all employees.
Russian occupants reportedly advanced near several settlements in Donetsk region, including Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Yevhenivka and Nevelske.
Farmers in the occupied Luhansk region face fines for crop loss due to frosts in May.
According to the General Staff's report, Russian troops conducted 59 combat engagements along the front line, including 22 in the Pokrovsk sector.
Over the last day, 129 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors, where 39 and 21 attacks were repelled respectively.
Since the beginning of the day, 113 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 20 attacks and are engaged in 17 more battles.
Nine combat engagements took place in the Siverskyi sector today, while the situation in the Pokrovske sector remains tense but controlled by the Defense Forces.