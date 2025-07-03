$41.810.01
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
02:02 PM
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
July 3, 12:41 PM
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
July 3, 09:27 AM
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
July 3, 07:48 AM
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
July 3, 06:58 AM
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 3, 06:55 AM
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
July 3, 06:19 AM
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Several explosions occurred over occupied Donetsk, Makiivka, and Khartsyzk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Explosions were heard over occupied Donetsk, Makiivka, and Khartsyzk, with eyewitnesses reporting air defense activity. After the shelling, smoke is visible in Khartsyzk.

Several explosions were heard over occupied Donetsk, as well as Makiivka and Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast, with eyewitnesses reporting air defense activity, local Telegram channels report, according to UNN.

According to Telegram channels, several explosions were heard by residents of Donetsk, Makiivka, and Khartsyzk. Eyewitnesses say that smoke is visible in the latter after the shelling. Air defense activity is also reported.

“Too much fat”: NSDC reacted to strikes on Donetsk30.06.25, 22:50 • 9815 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated about "jewelry work" on Russians in occupied Donetsk. Local Telegram channels report an attack on Donetsk, Horlivka, and Makiivka, including strikes, presumably by the Ukrainian Air Force, on a metallurgical plant, railway, and the headquarters of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

