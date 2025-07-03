Several explosions occurred over occupied Donetsk, Makiivka, and Khartsyzk

Several explosions were heard over occupied Donetsk, as well as Makiivka and Khartsyzk in Donetsk Oblast, with eyewitnesses reporting air defense activity, local Telegram channels report, according to UNN.

According to Telegram channels, several explosions were heard by residents of Donetsk, Makiivka, and Khartsyzk. Eyewitnesses say that smoke is visible in the latter after the shelling. Air defense activity is also reported.

"Too much fat": NSDC reacted to strikes on Donetsk

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated about "jewelry work" on Russians in occupied Donetsk. Local Telegram channels report an attack on Donetsk, Horlivka, and Makiivka, including strikes, presumably by the Ukrainian Air Force, on a metallurgical plant, railway, and the headquarters of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.