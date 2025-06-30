“Too much fat”: NSDC reacted to strikes on Donetsk

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported on a "jewellery work" targeting Russians in occupied Donetsk, UNN reports.

Jewellery work on Russians in temporarily occupied Donetsk. It's very rich - Kovalenko wrote.

Addition

A number of Donetsk Telegram channels reported an attack on occupied Donetsk, as well as Horlivka and Makiivka. It was reported that allegedly the Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation, which, according to Russian bloggers, used up to 10 units, struck the metallurgical plant and the railway.

Also, some Telegram channels claim that the strike was carried out on the headquarters of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, the occupiers claim that Donetsk was allegedly hit by Storm Shadow missiles.

Explosions in occupied Donetsk: Russian media claim about a possible Storm Shadow attack