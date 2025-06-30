Explosions in occupied Donetsk: Russian media claim about a possible Storm Shadow attack

Explosions occurred in the occupied Donetsk region. Russian media report a possible Storm Shadow attack on Donetsk, UNN reports.

Powerful explosions thundered in the sky over the center of Donetsk, probably the air defense system was activated, information about the destruction is being clarified. - Russian media report.

Later, a report appeared that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly tried to attack Donetsk with Storm Shadow missiles.

The General Staff and the Ministry of Defense have not yet commented on the information about the attack.