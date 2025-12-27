Ukraine to be covered in black ice on December 28: Level I and II danger declared

Photo: pixabay

On Sunday, December 28, black ice is expected on the roads in Ukraine. Also, a level I of danger, yellow, is expected, and in western Ukraine - a level II of danger, orange. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

At night, heavy snow is expected in Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, and wet snow sticking to trees and power lines during the day in the Left Bank; in the Right Bank - wind gusts of 15-20 m/s and a blizzard at night and during the day.

In the western, and during the day in Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, strong wind gusts of 25-28 m/s are expected.

Recall

Forecaster Natalia Didenko reported that the weekend, December 27 and 28, in Ukraine will be wet, cloudy, with periodic light wet snow.