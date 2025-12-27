Ukraine to be covered in black ice on December 28: Level I and II danger declared

$41.930.00
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
07:34 PM • 5860 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used for
05:54 PM • 10854 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
03:52 PM • 11886 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 13593 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat work
December 27, 11:54 AM • 15358 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 36613 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 37149 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 93720 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
December 26, 01:36 PM • 48675 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
In Kyiv, train traffic has been restored on the entire "red" metro line - KMDADecember 27, 12:50 PM • 9678 views
Law enforcement officers are not conducting searches at MP Koryavchenkov's - NABUDecember 27, 12:58 PM • 7582 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person diedDecember 27, 01:13 PM • 14471 views
Man dies in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi TCC in Odesa region: detailsDecember 27, 01:39 PM • 10270 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company08:41 PM • 15615 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company08:41 PM • 15659 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 46700 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 93720 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 40271 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 69768 views
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their wedding
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize Theron
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits
Ukraine to be covered in black ice on December 28: Level I and II danger declared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

On December 28, black ice is expected in Ukraine, with a Level I (yellow) danger declared. In the west of the country, a Level II (orange) danger is forecast.

Ukraine to be covered in black ice on December 28: Level I and II danger declared
Photo: pixabay

On Sunday, December 28, black ice is expected on the roads in Ukraine. Also, a level I of danger, yellow, is expected, and in western Ukraine - a level II of danger, orange. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

At night, heavy snow is expected in Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, and wet snow sticking to trees and power lines during the day in the Left Bank; in the Right Bank - wind gusts of 15-20 m/s and a blizzard at night and during the day.

In the western, and during the day in Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, strong wind gusts of 25-28 m/s are expected.

Recall

Forecaster Natalia Didenko reported that the weekend, December 27 and 28, in Ukraine will be wet, cloudy, with periodic light wet snow.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine