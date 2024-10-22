Occupants leave civilians without medical care in Makiivka
In occupied Makiivka, the medical system is on the verge of collapse due to a shortage of doctors. Most medical workers have been mobilized or transferred to military hospitals, leaving the population without proper care.
The invaders leave civilians without medicine in the temporarily occupied territory. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
In captured Makiivka, the medical system is on the verge of collapse. Primary Health Care Center No. 1, the only facility serving civilians, is unable to cope with the flow of patients, with queues to see doctors stretching for several days.
The reason for the crisis is the lack of doctors: most medical workers were mobilized into the army or transferred to military hospitals. As a result, the population was left without proper medical care.
The kremlin is forced to compensate for the shortage of medical personnel by sending doctors from the terrorist country. The latest group of doctors that arrived from Yakutia is not only engaged in medical examinations, but also supports the occupation hospitals.
