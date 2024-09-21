Adversary advances near Mykolayivka, Tsukuryno and in Makiivka - DeepState

On the front line, the occupiers advanced near Mykolaivka, Tsukuryno and in Makiivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

According to the General Staff, high intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovsk sector. The number of engagements has increased to 32. The invaders continue to attack the defenders' combat formations near Zelene Pole, Marynivka, Krasnyi Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Chervone, Selidove and Novohrodivka.

