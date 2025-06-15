Actor Yuriy Felipenko, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April, died at the front

Yuriy Felipenko, a theater and film actor who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April 2024, died at the front. This was reported by his wife, Kateryna Motrych, on her Instagram page, reports UNN.

Details

Yura died. Yura was, without exaggeration, my world, my soul, my light... it is impossible to convey this loss. I feel like I have been destroyed - she wrote.

Kateryna added that the exact date and all the circumstances of the funeral will be announced later.

Supplement

Yuriy Felipenko joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April 2024, choosing to serve in the Achilles battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade.

On the stage of the Kyiv Academic Drama Theater in Podil, the actor appeared in the productions "Gray Bees", "Imitation", and "Do the Oxen Bellow When the Manger Is Full?". In addition to the theater, Felipenko could be seen on screens - he starred in the four-part war drama "Occupied" and the series "Promise to God!".

Dreamed of an apple for a year: Ukrainian soldier Dmytro Shapovalov, who was released from captivity, has died