Dreamed of an apple for a year: Ukrainian soldier Dmytro Shapovalov, who was released from captivity, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 3768 views

After a year in Russian captivity, the heart of Dmytro Shapovalov stopped. He dreamed of an apple, and after the exchange he returned to the ranks of the Armed Forces, but died on June 9.

The heart of Dmytro Shapovalov, a defender of Ukraine released from Russian captivity, has stopped beating. The boy dreamed of a regular apple during his year in captivity. This was reported by Yulia Pavlyuk, head of the central regional center of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, reports UNN.

Details

Unspeakable pain. The heart of a young Hero, Dmytro Shapovalov, released from captivity, has stopped beating. Sincere condolences to family and friends

- the message reads.

Under the post, Ukrainians left dozens of comments with sorrow and words of gratitude to the Hero.

Eternal Glory to the HERO. I knew him personally. He was a very bright person 

- wrote one of the users.

God, what terrible pain! What hell did they go through that their hearts at home continue to experience this. Eternal memory! The video about Dmytro and the apple is constantly before my eyes

- reads another comment.

May every Russian executioner be overtaken by the most brutal retribution for all the grief, for all the pain, for all that is alive...

- writes another Ukrainian woman.

It is reported that the farewell will take place tomorrow, June 13, in Vinnytsia region, in the village of Yosypivka, Kozyatyn district, on Zarichna street 15.

Let's add

On March 13, 2022, Dmytro was captured by the Russians, and a year later, on April 26, 2023, he was exchanged. According to local media, after his release, he rejoined the ranks of the Armed Forces, but died on June 9 while defending the Motherland in Katerynivka, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Vinnytsia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
