"We haven't eaten chocolate for three years": released Ukrainian prisoners of war confessed that they missed sweets

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 86861 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 73267 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 98337 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 151083 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 116100 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 79640 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 86455 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 70341 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 54284 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53626 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.8m/s
62%
747mm
Popular news

Putin wants to have seven Ukrainian regions instead of four: Trump's refusal inspires the Kremlin

May 25, 01:43 AM • 18417 views

"Friendly fire": what is known about the likely attack by Russians on their own plane

May 25, 01:50 AM • 35293 views

Night attack on Kyiv region: three dead, ten wounded, including children (photos of consequences)

May 25, 02:38 AM • 17865 views

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his ninth child

May 25, 03:12 AM • 17621 views

Kyiv Day and State Special Communications Day: what else is celebrated on May 25

May 25, 03:30 AM • 18128 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 98338 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 151086 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 206804 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 299683 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 380898 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 8624 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 86862 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 27309 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 27311 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 33542 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

"We haven't eaten chocolate for three years": released Ukrainian prisoners of war confessed that they missed sweets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Released Ukrainian soldiers who returned home as part of the exchange admitted that they missed chocolate the most. The third stage of the exchange of prisoners of war returned soldiers of the Armed Forces and the National Guard home.

"We haven't eaten chocolate for three years": released Ukrainian prisoners of war confessed that they missed sweets

Ukrainian soldiers who returned home as part of the "1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine shared how much they missed sweets, especially chocolate.

This is reported by UNN with reference to a video published by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Three years, three years we haven't eaten chocolate. Now we will eat it

- says one of the soldiers.

Next, in the video, the guys symbolically "clink" chocolate bars and shout "Glory to Ukraine".

Sweet moments of return. Finally home. Finally free

- Lubinets wrote under the video.

Let us remind you

The third stage of the "1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange, which was agreed upon in Turkey, has taken place. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, border guards and employees of the State Special Transport Service are returning home.

According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, among those who returned are a significant number of defenders who were captured in 2022. 

Zelenskyy announced the third stage of prisoner exchange: the goal is to release absolutely everyone held in the russian federation 24.05.25, 20:16 • 3930 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Turkey
Ukraine
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$106,944.40
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,491.60