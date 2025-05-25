"We haven't eaten chocolate for three years": released Ukrainian prisoners of war confessed that they missed sweets

Ukrainian soldiers who returned home as part of the "1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine shared how much they missed sweets, especially chocolate.

This is reported by UNN with reference to a video published by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Three years, three years we haven't eaten chocolate. Now we will eat it - says one of the soldiers.

Next, in the video, the guys symbolically "clink" chocolate bars and shout "Glory to Ukraine".

Sweet moments of return. Finally home. Finally free - Lubinets wrote under the video.

Let us remind you

The third stage of the "1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange, which was agreed upon in Turkey, has taken place. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, border guards and employees of the State Special Transport Service are returning home.

According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, among those who returned are a significant number of defenders who were captured in 2022.

