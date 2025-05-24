Zelenskyy announced the third stage of prisoner exchange: the goal is to release absolutely everyone held in the russian federation

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
04:10 PM • 3610 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 14022 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 39974 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 34247 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 104322 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 99587 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 71587 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81310 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69018 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53589 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

May 24, 08:42 AM • 21110 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

May 24, 09:37 AM • 12868 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

May 24, 09:49 AM • 12332 views

US Vice President Vance announced the end of the "era of undisputed US dominance" - media

May 24, 10:23 AM • 4182 views

It has become even more difficult to shoot down ballistic missiles, as the Russians have modernized Iskanders - Ignat

May 24, 12:12 PM • 4960 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 39974 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 104322 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 183857 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 277432 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 358057 views
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

04:10 PM • 3610 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 16723 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 17638 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 23838 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 30410 views
Zelenskyy announced the third stage of prisoner exchange: the goal is to release absolutely everyone held in the russian federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

On May 24, Ukraine returned 307 soldiers from Russian captivity, most of whom were captured in the Donetsk region in 2022. Tomorrow, May 25, the third stage of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format will take place.

Zelenskyy announced the third stage of prisoner exchange: the goal is to release absolutely everyone held in the russian federation

On Sunday, May 25, the third stage of the exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" will take place. Today, May 24, Ukraine returned home from Russian captivity another 307 of our soldiers. This was announced in an evening video address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

The exchange continued today. Another 307 of our soldiers were returned home. Privates and sergeants. Most are from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and there are also the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Of all these people, 273 were captured in the Donetsk region, a significant part of them in 2022, as well as from the territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv regions, and Luhansk region. In total, 697 Ukrainians have already returned home in two days of exchanges.

- said the head of state.

He also announced that on May 25, the third stage of the exchange of prisoners of war in the format "1000 for 1000" will take place.

Tomorrow is the third stage. We must release a thousand of our people these days. But the task is to release absolutely everyone who is currently being held in Russia, and this task is common for our intelligence services, for our diplomats, for our entire state. It is clear that this is not an easy task, but it must be implemented.

- said Zelenskyy.

He thanked everyone who helps Ukraine.

"I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps us. And it is really very important for us that our partners - every leader, every state - support us in this difficult work," the President added.

Let us remind you

On May 24, within the framework of a large exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000", it was possible to return 307 Ukrainian defenders. Among those released are 27 defenders of Mariupol, the youngest is 25 years old, and the oldest is 61.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
