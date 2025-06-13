There is real panic in Petro Poroshenko's team. Several sources in the politician's entourage have reported that he made a deal with the President's Office due to the threat of losing assets, a real prison term looming on the horizon for treason, as well as new circumstances in the case of transporting 38 million cash from Russia a few days before the 2019 presidential election.

Thus, on Tuesday, June 10, an anomalous vote took place in the Kyiv City Council. Poroshenko's party merged in political ecstasy with the "Servants of the People" and voted for no confidence in the first deputy head of the KMDA, thus playing along with the President's Office.

According to sources in the "EU", Petro Poroshenko personally ordered the servants to "rock Kyiv". His wife, Maryna Poroshenko, heads her husband's faction in the Kyiv City Council. Residents of the "European Solidarity" office on Lavrska Street and its regional offices were shocked by this decision. In their opinion, it was not just a demonstration of weakness, it was a real step by Poroshenko to meet the Office and a signal that he was ready to negotiate, and for the entire team - that he had finally surrendered.

Moreover, the next "gesture of goodwill" from the "Hetman" will be the "EU"'s support for the "Servants"' candidate for the secretary of the Kyiv City Council.

"The Office is considering the candidacy of Achilles (Yuriy Fedorenko, a deputy of the Kyiv City Council from "SN" - ed.). A wonderful story: a military man, seemingly apolitical, will be made a legend out of him, and with the help of the "EU" they will put him on the secretary. And everyone will not care that he was smoking for 4 years on the "toilet schemes", - says one of the deputies from the "servants".

According to Poroshenko's associates, the fact that he was trying to negotiate with the Office was known since the imposition of sanctions against him, as well as the transfer of investigative materials in the case of treason for his trade with the terrorists of ORDLO to the court, but no one expected such a sharp decision to "merge" under the OP.

Another long-time associate of Petro Oleksiyovych, a "EU" MP, said that Poroshenko made a deal with the OP due to new details in the case of bribery in the 2019 presidential election. Then, in March, Petro's bodyguards transported 38 million euros in cash from Russia to Kyiv. The investigation is convinced that the money was used to buy votes in order for Poroshenko to reach the second round.

"The Office has material that not only puts an end to Petro's political career, it threatens him with imprisonment. There is a real threat of going under Article 111. These days, the court is considering the case of Poroshenko's guards, who are accused of transporting these funds. If they start talking, the sanctions will seem like flowers. It is noteworthy that the vote in the Kyiv City Council took place exactly on the date on which the court was scheduled," he said.

All those interviewed in Poroshenko's entourage agreed that Poroshenko chose money over struggle. Therefore, such situations will occur not only in the Kyiv City Council, but also in the Parliament. It remains to explain to the army of supporters why the "Hetman" laid down his mace. It is noteworthy that the "Servants of the People" entourage did not comment on Poroshenko's actions, but only hinted that they were preparing personnel decisions for the Kyiv City Council, knowing how Poroshenko would act.

"We just received an SMS from the leadership "Petro +", and then we started to act," - says one of the leaders of the "Servants of the People" in the Kyiv City Council.

In Poroshenko's team, however, the team is divided into those who consider the leader's decision to be the political end of the opposition force, and those who breathed a sigh of relief: after all, Petro Oleksiyovych not only postponed his "imprisonment", but also allowed those who have at least some capital besides the "EU" party ticket to breathe a little. And given that the "EU" is the richest faction in the parliament, the oppositionists have something to lose.