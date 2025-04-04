Kyiv City Council

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2034 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10534 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53505 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194320 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112544 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373589 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299295 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212126 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243319 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254679 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114972 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194320 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373589 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246159 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299295 views
News by theme

"Komarnytskyi tapes" case: Klitschko announced the dismissal of several people involved and announced new resignations

Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of Kyiv City State Administration officials involved in land corruption in the Kyiv City Council. The mayor also announced further inspections and reorganization in the urban planning sector.

Politics • March 13, 10:39 AM • 30281 views

KCSA announces the dismissal of defendants in the “land case”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced the dismissal of several senior officials of KCSA and utility companies. The decision was made after the NABU's Operation Clean City on land corruption.

Politics • February 28, 12:44 PM • 35865 views

Land corruption: Deputy Head of KCSA Olenych is released on bail

The deputy head of KCSA, Petro Olenych, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 15 million. He was detained by the NABU in a case of illegal withdrawal of Kyiv land through fictitious structures.

Kyiv • February 21, 07:40 PM • 46712 views

Construction of an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill: Kyiv authorities support the ban

The Kyiv authorities supported a petition to ban the construction of an underground parking lot near the Landscape Alley on Starokyivska Hill. The project included a parking lot for 320 cars and a shelter for 1,650 people.

Politics • February 11, 03:52 PM • 45242 views

Minus 1 point: Ukraine drops to 105th place in corruption perception rating

In the Transparency International rating, Ukraine received 35 points out of 100 possible, losing 1 point compared to last year. The index assesses corruption practices only in the public sector, excluding domestic and business corruption.

Society • February 11, 08:57 AM • 34397 views

Law enforcers search for those involved in land corruption in Kyiv City Council: over $6 million found

NABU and SAPO conduct searches in the Kyiv City Council corruption case, finding more than $6. 4 million, €630 thousand and UAH 800 thousand. 7 people were detained in a case of illegal land withdrawal through fictitious structures.

Politics • February 10, 05:39 PM • 54321 views

NABU puts former Kyiv City Council deputy Komarnytskyi on the wanted list

The NABU has put former Kyiv City Council member Denys Komarnytskyi on the wanted list in the case of embezzlement of Kyiv land. He and 9 other people are suspected of creating a criminal organization that illegally withdrew land plots.

Politics • February 10, 12:39 PM • 104660 views

More than UAH 10 million in procurement losses: the ex-director of the National Anti-Doping Center will be tried

The former acting director of the National Anti-Doping Center held a tender for UAH 42 million with signs of fictitiousness. Due to overpricing of equipment, the state suffered losses of more than UAH 10 million.

Crimes and emergencies • February 7, 11:46 PM • 33189 views

Land corruption in the capital: Court remanded Kyiv City Council member in custody

The HACCU has chosen a preventive measure for Kyiv City Council deputy Olena Marchenko in the case of seizing the capital's land. She is taken into custody with the possibility of being released on bail of UAH 50 million.

Kyiv • February 7, 04:14 PM • 44394 views

Land corruption in Kyiv City Council: 7 people detained

The NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally transferred land through fictitious structures. The NABU detained 7 people, including high-ranking officials and deputies, and prevented the theft of land plots worth UAH 83.7 million.

Kyiv • February 6, 04:59 PM • 64456 views

NABU and SAP are conducting a large-scale operation regarding land corruption in the Kyiv City Council

NABU and SAP have launched the "Clean City" operation to expose a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council. In particular, searches are being conducted at the residence of Denys Komarnitskyi, an ally of Chernovetskyy.

Kyiv • February 6, 09:26 AM • 120539 views

KCMA initiates review of decision to stop transport during alarms

The head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, initiates a review of the decision to stop public transport during alarms. Proposals for changes will be presented at the next meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council.

Society • January 31, 01:04 AM • 60904 views

In the capital, a minute of silence will be announced in public transport

The Kyiv City Council has decided to declare a minute of silence in public transport and through city warning systems.

Society • January 30, 07:20 PM • 65929 views

Whether or not to stop public transport in Kyiv during air raid alerts: why there are no stop-shelters and what deputies propose

The KCSA stated that there is no certified facility for installation at public transport stops. Deputies, on the other hand, propose to adopt the experience of Kharkiv and other cities regarding the operation of transport.

Kyiv • January 29, 01:37 PM • 129207 views

Klitschko explained why Kyiv restricts traffic on bridges during air alarms

The decision to stop public transport and restrict traffic on bridges during air alarms was made on the recommendation of the military. This is done for the safety of Kiev residents after cases of shelling of transport in the south of the country.

War • December 6, 06:40 PM • 23908 views

Kyiv City Council adopted the capital's budget for next year-Klitschko

The Kyiv City Council has adopted the capital's budget for 2025 in the amount of more than UAH 90 billion. The largest expenditures are provided for education - UAH 32.4 billion and transport - UAH 18.6 billion.

Economy • December 5, 05:41 PM • 42341 views

A star from a house on Khreshchatyk and monuments to Soviet propagandists: 47 memorials to be removed have been identified

The decision provides for the dismantling of the star from a building on Khreshchatyk, monuments to Soviet propagandists, pedestals of lenin monuments, etc.

Politics • November 21, 03:38 PM • 25230 views

KCSA plans to build an underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill. The Ministry of Culture reacted

KCSA plans to build a 320-space underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill, an archaeological site. The Ministry of Culture opposed the project, emphasizing the inadmissibility of destroying historical heritage.

Culture • November 14, 02:15 PM • 22872 views

Seasonal speed limits in Kyiv and Dnipro: what you need to know

In Kyiv, the speed limit was changed from 80 km/h to 50 km/h in 8 sections. In Dnipro, the speed limit has been changed from 70 km/h to 50 km/h in 7 sections.

Society • October 30, 01:36 PM • 17887 views

Klitschko's deputy, who was suspended amid a journalistic investigation, resigned

Volodymyr Prokopiv resigned as deputy head of the KCSA following an investigation into his family's wealth. He declared his readiness for inspections and openness to journalists.

Politics • October 22, 10:04 AM • 30018 views

Klitschko suspends his deputy Prokopiv after second part of journalists' investigation

The mayor of Kyiv has suspended Volodymyr Prokopiv from his duties as deputy head of the KCSA following a journalists' investigation.

Politics • October 22, 06:59 AM • 22878 views

Relatives of Klitschko's deputy bought apartments and offices: they accumulated a lot of real estate in Kyiv - media

The investigation revealed that relatives of Volodymyr Prokopiv, the Deputy Mayor of Kyiv, purchased numerous properties during his tenure at the Kyiv City Council and KCSA. The purchases include apartments, offices and commercial premises in prestigious districts of the capital.

Kyiv • October 14, 06:03 PM • 25206 views

Dipfakes, bots, Russian music and computer games: a mini-series to counter disinformation created in Ukraine

The 5-part Ukrainian mini-series shows the impact of Russian propaganda on everyday life. The project, featuring opinion leaders, demonstrates how disinformation is changing the way Ukrainians think and culture.

Society • September 30, 05:15 PM • 20900 views

Oleksandr Syrsky and Oksana Zabuzhko became honorary citizens of Kyiv

The Kyiv City Council has awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv to 15 prominent Kyiv residents. Among the honorees are Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, writer Oksana Zabuzhko and other prominent figures in culture, science and military affairs.

Culture • September 19, 03:18 PM • 20078 views

There will be no shopping center on the shores of Lake Vyrlytsia in the capital - the court declared the decision of the Kyiv City Council illegal

The Supreme Court has confirmed the illegality of the Kyiv City Council's decision to allocate land for a shopping center near Lake Vyrlytsia. The 20-hectare plot worth over UAH 1 billion was returned to municipal ownership.

Society • September 19, 02:43 PM • 17386 views

Whether protective screens will be installed at subway stations in Kyiv: city council responds to petition

The Kyiv City Council responded to a petition to install protective screens in the subway. The DBN does not provide for such structures, but the issue may be considered when designing new subway lines.

Society • September 18, 09:19 AM • 15446 views

UAH 25 million in losses on procurement of military uniforms: Kyiv serves notice of suspicion to military unit official

The head of the clothing service of a military unit in Kyiv is suspected of negligence, which resulted in losses of UAH 25 million. He faces up to 8 years in prison for accepting low-quality winter uniforms.

Kyiv • August 9, 04:03 PM • 77314 views

In the Rada of the 9th convocation, one MP has an average of 15 assistants: who has the most

YouControl analysts have analyzed the number of assistants of the MPs of the 9th convocation. The Servant of the People party has the most consultants, while the non-factional MPs have the least.

Society • July 30, 09:55 AM • 23774 views

Flooding of the capital's subway tunnels: the prosecutor's office responded to the KCSA statement

A number of examinations were conducted in the case of the flooding of the Kyiv metro tunnels, and one of them showed that the cause of the tunnel's destruction was improper operation, not poor construction, the prosecutor's office said.

Kyiv • July 24, 10:28 AM • 27637 views

“Soon there will be no one to work” - Klitschko complains about criminal proceedings against Kyiv officials

The first deputy head of the KCSA reported a personnel crisis due to numerous criminal proceedings against officials. In 2023, the pre-trial investigation was completed and indictments were submitted to the court in 80 criminal proceedings against 97 defendants, including 49 officials.

Politics • July 23, 06:02 AM • 73120 views