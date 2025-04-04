Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of Kyiv City State Administration officials involved in land corruption in the Kyiv City Council. The mayor also announced further inspections and reorganization in the urban planning sector.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced the dismissal of several senior officials of KCSA and utility companies. The decision was made after the NABU's Operation Clean City on land corruption.
The deputy head of KCSA, Petro Olenych, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 15 million. He was detained by the NABU in a case of illegal withdrawal of Kyiv land through fictitious structures.
The Kyiv authorities supported a petition to ban the construction of an underground parking lot near the Landscape Alley on Starokyivska Hill. The project included a parking lot for 320 cars and a shelter for 1,650 people.
In the Transparency International rating, Ukraine received 35 points out of 100 possible, losing 1 point compared to last year. The index assesses corruption practices only in the public sector, excluding domestic and business corruption.
NABU and SAPO conduct searches in the Kyiv City Council corruption case, finding more than $6. 4 million, €630 thousand and UAH 800 thousand. 7 people were detained in a case of illegal land withdrawal through fictitious structures.
The NABU has put former Kyiv City Council member Denys Komarnytskyi on the wanted list in the case of embezzlement of Kyiv land. He and 9 other people are suspected of creating a criminal organization that illegally withdrew land plots.
The former acting director of the National Anti-Doping Center held a tender for UAH 42 million with signs of fictitiousness. Due to overpricing of equipment, the state suffered losses of more than UAH 10 million.
The HACCU has chosen a preventive measure for Kyiv City Council deputy Olena Marchenko in the case of seizing the capital's land. She is taken into custody with the possibility of being released on bail of UAH 50 million.
The NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally transferred land through fictitious structures. The NABU detained 7 people, including high-ranking officials and deputies, and prevented the theft of land plots worth UAH 83.7 million.
NABU and SAP have launched the "Clean City" operation to expose a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council. In particular, searches are being conducted at the residence of Denys Komarnitskyi, an ally of Chernovetskyy.
The head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, initiates a review of the decision to stop public transport during alarms. Proposals for changes will be presented at the next meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council.
The Kyiv City Council has decided to declare a minute of silence in public transport and through city warning systems.
The KCSA stated that there is no certified facility for installation at public transport stops. Deputies, on the other hand, propose to adopt the experience of Kharkiv and other cities regarding the operation of transport.
The decision to stop public transport and restrict traffic on bridges during air alarms was made on the recommendation of the military. This is done for the safety of Kiev residents after cases of shelling of transport in the south of the country.
The Kyiv City Council has adopted the capital's budget for 2025 in the amount of more than UAH 90 billion. The largest expenditures are provided for education - UAH 32.4 billion and transport - UAH 18.6 billion.
The decision provides for the dismantling of the star from a building on Khreshchatyk, monuments to Soviet propagandists, pedestals of lenin monuments, etc.
KCSA plans to build a 320-space underground parking lot on Starokyivska Hill, an archaeological site. The Ministry of Culture opposed the project, emphasizing the inadmissibility of destroying historical heritage.
In Kyiv, the speed limit was changed from 80 km/h to 50 km/h in 8 sections. In Dnipro, the speed limit has been changed from 70 km/h to 50 km/h in 7 sections.
Volodymyr Prokopiv resigned as deputy head of the KCSA following an investigation into his family's wealth. He declared his readiness for inspections and openness to journalists.
The mayor of Kyiv has suspended Volodymyr Prokopiv from his duties as deputy head of the KCSA following a journalists' investigation.
The investigation revealed that relatives of Volodymyr Prokopiv, the Deputy Mayor of Kyiv, purchased numerous properties during his tenure at the Kyiv City Council and KCSA. The purchases include apartments, offices and commercial premises in prestigious districts of the capital.
The 5-part Ukrainian mini-series shows the impact of Russian propaganda on everyday life. The project, featuring opinion leaders, demonstrates how disinformation is changing the way Ukrainians think and culture.
The Kyiv City Council has awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv to 15 prominent Kyiv residents. Among the honorees are Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, writer Oksana Zabuzhko and other prominent figures in culture, science and military affairs.
The Supreme Court has confirmed the illegality of the Kyiv City Council's decision to allocate land for a shopping center near Lake Vyrlytsia. The 20-hectare plot worth over UAH 1 billion was returned to municipal ownership.
The Kyiv City Council responded to a petition to install protective screens in the subway. The DBN does not provide for such structures, but the issue may be considered when designing new subway lines.
The head of the clothing service of a military unit in Kyiv is suspected of negligence, which resulted in losses of UAH 25 million. He faces up to 8 years in prison for accepting low-quality winter uniforms.
YouControl analysts have analyzed the number of assistants of the MPs of the 9th convocation. The Servant of the People party has the most consultants, while the non-factional MPs have the least.
A number of examinations were conducted in the case of the flooding of the Kyiv metro tunnels, and one of them showed that the cause of the tunnel's destruction was improper operation, not poor construction, the prosecutor's office said.
The first deputy head of the KCSA reported a personnel crisis due to numerous criminal proceedings against officials. In 2023, the pre-trial investigation was completed and indictments were submitted to the court in 80 criminal proceedings against 97 defendants, including 49 officials.