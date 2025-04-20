US Republican Congressman Joe Wilson said that the "Easter truce" announced by Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin is fake, and history will remember Putin as a weak and pathetic person, UNN reports.

The war criminal Putin reminds us of his complete and utter depravity and contempt for human life by bombing playgrounds, Christian bakeries, and announcing a fake Easter ceasefire while continuing the invasion he started and can end today - Wilson wrote on X.

He also emphasized that history will remember Putin as a weak and pathetic person.

"Grateful for the support of Ukraine," Wilson added.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that on Sunday, April 20, since 10 am, an increase in the number of Russian shellings of Ukraine has been observed despite the statements of Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin about an "Easter truce". Ukraine records every violation by the Russian Federation and is ready to provide partners with the relevant information.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the so-called "Easter truce" announced by Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin is unlikely to last, given that the Russians conducted offensive operations and shelling along the front line in the very first hours.

Russia staged a provocation in Donetsk in order to accuse Ukraine of violating the so-called "Easter truce" announced by Putin.