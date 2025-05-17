Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising
Kyiv • UNN
Mexico accuses MrBeast of commercial use of ancient Mayan pyramids. Authorities stated that the blogger advertised his chocolate as a "Mayan dessert", which was not permitted.
Mexico is demanding compensation from American YouTube blogger MrBeast and a production company, accusing them of using the country's ancient pyramids for commercial purposes, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.
Details
The video "I Explored 2000 Year Old Ancient Temples" shows the influencer, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, and his team exploring ancient Mayan cities, with permission.
But in one part of the video, which has garnered over 60 million views in a week, MrBeast promotes his chocolate product as a "Mayan dessert" and encourages viewers to buy it.
Authorities said that although they gave the YouTube blogger permission to film at the sites, they did not authorize commercial use. A MrBeast representative rejected some of the allegations.
A YouTube blogger's representative told the BBC: "No promotional materials were filmed at any archaeological site under the control of INAH (National Institute of Anthropology and History)."
In the video, the scene advertising the chocolate snack appears to have been filmed at the influencer's campsite, the publication notes.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday called for an investigation into the terms under which filming permission was granted.
Addition
MrBeast, dubbed the king of YouTube, has the most subscriptions on the platform, with 395 million subscribers. His video about the Mayan pyramids was published on May 10.