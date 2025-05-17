$41.470.00
Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time
12:09 PM • 90 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

11:46 AM • 914 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 17949 views

May 16, 03:59 PM • 226446 views

May 16, 03:31 PM • 194325 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 107604 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 115567 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 96367 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121171 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 83923 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Publications
Exclusives
Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on a prisoner exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format at the talks in Istanbul. The exchange may take place as early as next week.

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Next week, a prisoner exchange in the format of "1000 for 1000" may take place, which the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed upon at the negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, on Saturday, May 17, on the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

"I hope this will happen next week... according to the lists, you understand - there will be an exchange, let's say, we will take whoever we can take - we will take it. And we will give it back in the same way," Budanov said.

Addition

During the negotiations, Ukraine and Russia discussed the possibility of a large-scale prisoner exchange using the formula "1000 for 1000".

The GUR noted that the Russian side agreed to carry out an exchange of 1,000 people, and that Ukraine is already processing the lists of those people who will return to their homeland.

The head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Medinsky, following the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, stated that in the coming days Russia and Ukraine will conduct a large-scale prisoner exchange using the formula "1000 for 1000".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Kirill Budanov
Ukraine
