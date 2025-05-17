Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on a prisoner exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format at the talks in Istanbul. The exchange may take place as early as next week.
Next week, a prisoner exchange in the format of "1000 for 1000" may take place, which the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed upon at the negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, on Saturday, May 17, on the telethon, reports UNN.
Details
"I hope this will happen next week... according to the lists, you understand - there will be an exchange, let's say, we will take whoever we can take - we will take it. And we will give it back in the same way," Budanov said.
Addition
During the negotiations, Ukraine and Russia discussed the possibility of a large-scale prisoner exchange using the formula "1000 for 1000".
The GUR noted that the Russian side agreed to carry out an exchange of 1,000 people, and that Ukraine is already processing the lists of those people who will return to their homeland.
The head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Medinsky, following the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, stated that in the coming days Russia and Ukraine will conduct a large-scale prisoner exchange using the formula "1000 for 1000".