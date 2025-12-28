Bus with 30 passengers overturned on its side in Prykarpattia: one dead and 5 injured, including a child

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a regular bus with 30 passengers was involved in a road accident and overturned on its side; one person is known to have died, and 5 were injured, including a child, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Details

Between the villages of Nadiyiv and Rakiv, a regular bus drove into a ditch and overturned on its side. There were 30 passengers and 2 drivers in the cabin.

"As a result of the accident in the Kalush district, a man died, and five more people, including a child, were injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

Rescuers evacuated 18 people and passengers' luggage. The injured and drivers independently went to their places of residence.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by law enforcement officers and a community rescue officer.

