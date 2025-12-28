Bus with 30 passengers overturned on its side in Prykarpattia: one dead and 5 injured, including a child

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:58 AM • 1814 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
11:16 AM • 4846 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
09:00 AM • 9588 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 26947 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 41202 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 39624 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 30925 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 26433 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21754 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42724 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
4m/s
83%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Anatoliy Sukhanov died at the age of 54December 28, 03:08 AM • 10664 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduledDecember 28, 03:48 AM • 21326 views
Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - mediaVideoDecember 28, 04:49 AM • 12020 views
Poland plans to complete drone defense system in two yearsDecember 28, 06:30 AM • 5782 views
Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricity07:20 AM • 10217 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 24690 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 68540 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 120541 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 54376 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 84654 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rafael Grossi
Ursula von der Leyen
John F. Kennedy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 12831 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 23264 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 68545 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 25502 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 24897 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Shahed-136

Bus with 30 passengers overturned on its side in Prykarpattia: one dead and 5 injured, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a regular bus with 30 passengers was involved in an accident, overturning on its side. One man died, and five people, including a child, were injured.

Bus with 30 passengers overturned on its side in Prykarpattia: one dead and 5 injured, including a child

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a regular bus with 30 passengers was involved in a road accident and overturned on its side; one person is known to have died, and 5 were injured, including a child, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Details

Between the villages of Nadiyiv and Rakiv, a regular bus drove into a ditch and overturned on its side. There were 30 passengers and 2 drivers in the cabin.

"As a result of the accident in the Kalush district, a man died, and five more people, including a child, were injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

Rescuers evacuated 18 people and passengers' luggage. The injured and drivers independently went to their places of residence.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by law enforcement officers and a community rescue officer.

In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries26.12.25, 12:40 • 31962 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine