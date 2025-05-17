A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

Today, May 17, the world celebrates an event dedicated to a healthy and tasty food product – the nut – Walnut Day, which has been celebrated since 1949. UNN has collected several simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts.

Walnut Day

May 17 of each year marks an event dedicated to a healthy and tasty food product – the nut – Walnut Day. This date was initiated by American walnut producers, particularly in California - one of the largest walnut growing regions in the world.

National Walnut Day has existed in the USA since 1949, when the Walnut Marketing Board of the USA established this day to celebrate and promote this delicious and nutritious nut. US President Dwight D. Eisenhower made this day a national holiday in 1958.

The walnut is one of mankind's oldest "superfoods". Archaeologists have found remains of walnuts in the ruins of ancient settlements over 7,000 years old. It is believed to have originated in Central Asia, and thanks to trade routes it reached Greece, Rome, and later the rest of Europe. This is where the name comes from - "Wallachian", because this nut appeared in our lands through the territory of Wallachia (modern Romania).

Nut butter

Ingredients:

nuts;

salt;

honey or condensed milk or caramel.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Lightly fry 200 g of nuts in the oven or in a pan so that the skin easily peels off the kernel and the nut has a more oily taste.

Step 2

Place the nuts in a blender and grind to an oily mass. If it does not work, add 1-2 tablespoons of refined oil. You can grind the nuts in a meat grinder with a fine mesh, but the mass will be more sandy.

Step 3

Lightly salt the resulting mass, add a few tablespoons of honey (it is better to pour in a little and move, focusing on your own taste). Instead of honey, you can use caramel (melted sugar) or condensed milk. The paste is ready to eat.

Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes

Nut halva

Ingredients:

400 g of fried walnuts;

1 protein;

55 g of water;

200 g of sugar.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Fry the nuts, then grind or blend to a viscous mass.

Step 2

Whisk the egg white with a pinch of salt until stiff peaks.

Step 3

Combine sugar and water in a saucepan to cook the syrup. Cook for 3 minutes after boiling.

Step 4

Pour the hot syrup in a thin stream into the beaten egg white, constantly whisking with a mixer at high speed for 3 minutes.

Step 5

Combine the nuts with the protein, mix well. Line the mold with parchment paper according to the volume of the finished mixture, put the halva, tamp well. Put in the refrigerator to harden. After the mixture has hardened, you can take it out of the refrigerator and taste the delicious halva.

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

Cookies with chocolate and nuts

Ingredients:

340 g of flour;

2 eggs;

150 g of powdered sugar;

vanilla extract or vanillin;

200 g of butter;

10 g of baking powder;

100 g of nuts;

150 g of chocolate.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Beat soft butter with powdered sugar. Add eggs one at a time. Beat again until smooth. Add flour, baking powder, vanillin. Stir. Add chopped nuts and chocolate.

Step 2

Place the dough on parchment paper with a spoon, which we moisten in water each time. Put in a preheated oven for 12-15 minutes at a temperature of 170 degrees. Bake until a nice, golden color, then you can taste it.

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

Churchkhela

Ingredients:

juice 1 l;

flour 50 g;

sugar 2 tbsp;

walnut 400 g.

Method of preparation

Step 1

First, dry the walnuts in a dry pan, then string them on a double thread, making knots at the ends.

Step 2

Pour the juice into a saucepan, adding sugar and flour. Cook over low heat until thickened, about 20-30 minutes.

Step 3

Cool slightly and dip the nuts in this mass. Put on a plate for 15 minutes, then dip in the juice again. If desired, you can dip a third time.

Step 4

Then hang to dry for 2-3 days in a dry place without sun.

How to make pastila at home: 3 delicious recipes