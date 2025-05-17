A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

$41.470.00
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
01:35 PM • 11448 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

12:09 PM • 13469 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

11:46 AM • 13019 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 23900 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 236814 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 201322 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 109318 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 116098 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 96892 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121297 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

10 prisoners escaped from an American prison by breaking through a wall

May 17, 05:19 AM • 10263 views

Due to the reduction in aid from the United States, food for millions of people is rotting in warehouses

May 17, 05:49 AM • 12505 views

General Staff reported on the situation at the front: most attacks in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions (maps)

May 17, 06:05 AM • 8754 views

US completely loses perfect credit rating for first time in over a century

May 17, 06:48 AM • 13816 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: Bloomberg revealed maximalist Russian demands

May 17, 07:00 AM • 13352 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

01:35 PM • 11448 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 236814 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 201322 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 338396 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 327450 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andrii Sybiha

Emmanuel Macron

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Turkey

Germany

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM • 1504 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

12:09 PM • 13469 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

09:29 AM • 5854 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 43303 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 55389 views
Fox News

Shahed-136

YouTube

The Guardian

Elections

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

May 17 – Walnut Day! Try making nut butter, halva, chocolate chip cookies with nuts, or churchkhela according to simple recipes.

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

Today, May 17, the world celebrates an event dedicated to a healthy and tasty food product – the nut – Walnut Day, which has been celebrated since 1949. UNN has collected several simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts.

Walnut Day

May 17 of each year marks an event dedicated to a healthy and tasty food product – the nut – Walnut Day. This date was initiated by American walnut producers, particularly in California - one of the largest walnut growing regions in the world.

National Walnut Day has existed in the USA since 1949, when the Walnut Marketing Board of the USA established this day to celebrate and promote this delicious and nutritious nut. US President Dwight D. Eisenhower made this day a national holiday in 1958.

The walnut is one of mankind's oldest "superfoods". Archaeologists have found remains of walnuts in the ruins of ancient settlements over 7,000 years old. It is believed to have originated in Central Asia, and thanks to trade routes it reached Greece, Rome, and later the rest of Europe. This is where the name comes from - "Wallachian", because this nut appeared in our lands through the territory of Wallachia (modern Romania).

Nut butter

Ingredients:

  • nuts;
    • salt;
      • honey or condensed milk or caramel.

        Method of preparation

        Step 1

        Lightly fry 200 g of nuts in the oven or in a pan so that the skin easily peels off the kernel and the nut has a more oily taste.

        Step 2

        Place the nuts in a blender and grind to an oily mass. If it does not work, add 1-2 tablespoons of refined oil. You can grind the nuts in a meat grinder with a fine mesh, but the mass will be more sandy.

        Step 3

        Lightly salt the resulting mass, add a few tablespoons of honey (it is better to pour in a little and move, focusing on your own taste). Instead of honey, you can use caramel (melted sugar) or condensed milk. The paste is ready to eat.

        Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes11.05.25, 15:03 • 18775 views

        Nut halva

        Ingredients:

        • 400 g of fried walnuts;
          • 1 protein;
            • 55 g of water;
              • 200 g of sugar.

                Method of preparation

                Step 1

                Fry the nuts, then grind or blend to a viscous mass.

                Step 2

                Whisk the egg white with a pinch of salt until stiff peaks.

                Step 3

                Combine sugar and water in a saucepan to cook the syrup. Cook for 3 minutes after boiling.

                Step 4

                Pour the hot syrup in a thin stream into the beaten egg white, constantly whisking with a mixer at high speed for 3 minutes.

                Step 5

                Combine the nuts with the protein, mix well. Line the mold with parchment paper according to the volume of the finished mixture, put the halva, tamp well. Put in the refrigerator to harden. After the mixture has hardened, you can take it out of the refrigerator and taste the delicious halva.

                Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening13.05.25, 13:48 • 90098 views

                Cookies with chocolate and nuts

                Ingredients:

                • 340 g of flour;
                  • 2 eggs;
                    • 150 g of powdered sugar;
                      • vanilla extract or vanillin;
                        • 200 g of butter;
                          • 10 g of baking powder;
                            • 100 g of nuts;
                              • 150 g of chocolate.

                                Method of preparation

                                Step 1

                                Beat soft butter with powdered sugar. Add eggs one at a time. Beat again until smooth. Add flour, baking powder, vanillin. Stir. Add chopped nuts and chocolate.

                                Step 2

                                Place the dough on parchment paper with a spoon, which we moisten in water each time. Put in a preheated oven for 12-15 minutes at a temperature of 170 degrees. Bake until a nice, golden color, then you can taste it.

                                What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes10.05.25, 09:30 • 97298 views

                                Churchkhela

                                Ingredients:

                                • juice 1 l;
                                  • flour 50 g;
                                    • sugar 2 tbsp;
                                      • walnut 400 g.

                                        Method of preparation

                                        Step 1

                                        First, dry the walnuts in a dry pan, then string them on a double thread, making knots at the ends.

                                        Step 2

                                        Pour the juice into a saucepan, adding sugar and flour. Cook over low heat until thickened, about 20-30 minutes.

                                        Step 3

                                        Cool slightly and dip the nuts in this mass. Put on a plate for 15 minutes, then dip in the juice again. If desired, you can dip a third time.

                                        Step 4

                                        Then hang to dry for 2-3 days in a dry place without sun.

                                        How to make pastila at home: 3 delicious recipes06.05.25, 13:17 • 10700 views

                                        Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                        Pavlo Bashynskyi

