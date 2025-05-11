Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes

$41.510.00
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
May 11, 05:32 AM • 12958 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 39126 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 67846 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 62278 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 90264 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 56729 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 70559 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74217 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64241 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66314 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 37297 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 146422 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 157679 views

May 9, 10:28 AM • 157679 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 140005 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 200733 views
Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

12:16 PM • 498 views

12:16 PM • 498 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsik and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 18252 views

May 10, 11:35 AM • 18252 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 90264 views

May 9, 06:26 PM • 90264 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 48933 views

May 9, 03:40 PM • 48933 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 55660 views

May 9, 03:21 PM • 55660 views
Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Make Sunday evening special by making homemade pizza with one of the three suggested recipes: mushroom, vegetarian, or with caramelized onion and goat cheese.

Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes

After a busy week, you really want to gather the whole family at home and cook something really delicious. Homemade pizza is an ideal option: everyone can choose their favorite filling, and the cooking process itself can easily be turned into a small family holiday. 

UNN has collected three delicious recipes that will make your Sunday tasty, cozy and family-friendly.  

Homemade mushroom pizza

Ingredients for pizza dough:

  • 1.5 cups of warm water;
    • 1 packet of dry yeast;
      • 490 g of wheat flour;
        • 2 tablespoons of olive oil;
          • 2 teaspoons of salt;
            • 1 teaspoon of sugar

              For the filling:

              • olive oil;
                • corn flour;
                  • tomato sauce;
                    • hard mozzarella cheese;
                      • Fontina cheese;
                        • Parmesan cheese;
                          • Feta cheese mushrooms;
                            • sweet pepper;
                              • pepperoni;
                                • black olives;
                                  • fresh basil;
                                    • arugula;
                                      • pesto;
                                        • onion;
                                          • ham.

                                            Method of preparation

                                              Step 1

                                            Pour the yeast into warm water and leave it for 5 minutes until it is completely dissolved. Then stir if the yeast has not completely dissolved.

                                            Step 2

                                            Add flour, salt, sugar and olive oil to the yeast and mix well. For this, you can use dough or replace the dough manually. The dough should be slightly sticky or sticky to the touch. If it is too wet, sprinkle it with a little more flour.

                                            What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes10.05.25, 09:30 • 37184 views

                                            Step 3

                                            Grease a bowl with a thin layer of olive oil. Place the pizza dough in a bowl. And put the dough in a warm place for 1.5 hours to rise.

                                            Step 4 

                                            Divide the dough into two parts. Place each in a separate bowl, cover with foil and leave for 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 250°C.

                                            Step 5

                                            Roll out the dough to a thickness of approximately 1.5 cm. Then grease the top of the dough with olive oil and leave it for another 10-15 minutes. Then sprinkle the pizza with corn flour.

                                            After that, grease with tomato sauce, sprinkle with cheese and place the rest of the ingredients on the pizza.

                                            Step 6

                                            Place the pizza in a preheated oven and bake for 10-15 minutes.

                                            Vegetarian pizza

                                             Ingredients for the dough:

                                            • 300 g of wheat flour;
                                              • 1 tsp of dry yeast;
                                                • 1 tsp of salt;
                                                  • 1 tbsp of olive oil;

                                                    For the filling:

                                                    • 100 ml of tomato sauce;
                                                      • fresh basil;
                                                        • 1 clove of garlic;
                                                          • 125 g of mozzarella;
                                                            • grated Parmesan;
                                                              • cherry tomatoes;

                                                                Time for a warm tea: 4 simple and aromatic recipes09.05.25, 14:58 • 3763 views

                                                                 Method of preparation

                                                                Step 1

                                                                Pour the flour into a large bowl, add the yeast and salt, and pour in 200 ml of warm water and olive oil and mix well. Transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 minutes until smooth. Cover with a tea towel and set aside. 

                                                                Step 2

                                                                Mix tomato sauce, basil and garlic. 

                                                                Step 3

                                                                On a floured surface, roll out the dough with a rolling pin into large circles, approximately 25 cm in diameter. The dough should be very thin, because it will rise in the oven. Transfer the dough to two floured baking sheets.

                                                                Step 4

                                                                Heat the oven to 220°C. Grease the dough with sauce. Then sprinkle everything with cheese and put the tomatoes. Drizzle with olive oil on top. Put the pizza to bake for 8-10 minutes. Sprinkle with basil leaves before serving.

                                                                Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy07.05.25, 16:29 • 47197 views

                                                                Pizza with caramelized onions and goat cheese

                                                                Ingredients for the dough:

                                                                • 125 g of whole wheat flour;
                                                                  • ½ tsp of dry yeast;
                                                                    • a pinch of salt;
                                                                      • 1 tsp of oil;

                                                                        For the filling:

                                                                        • 2 onions;
                                                                          • 2 tsp of oil;
                                                                            • 2 tsp of balsamic vinegar;
                                                                              • 160 g of spinach leaves;
                                                                                • 2 large cloves of garlic;
                                                                                  • 50 g of soft goat cheese;
                                                                                    • 4 olives;
                                                                                      • 1 tsp of sunflower seeds;

                                                                                        Method of preparation

                                                                                         Step 1

                                                                                        Preheat the oven to 220°C. Combine flour, yeast, salt, oil and a little less than 100 ml of warm water, and then mix. Knead in a mixer for about 5 minutes, but if you are doing it manually, transfer the dough to a work surface and knead for about 10 minutes. Leave the dough in a bowl and cover with a towel while you prepare the filling.  

                                                                                        The dough does not need to be rested for a certain amount of time - just let it stand.

                                                                                        May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation01.05.25, 16:44 • 151957 views

                                                                                        Step 2

                                                                                        Stew the onion with oil, 4 tbsp of water and balsamic vinegar. Cover and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. When cooked, the onion should turn golden and all the liquid should evaporate. Transfer the onion to a plate. And add spinach and garlic to the pan and fry.

                                                                                        Step 3

                                                                                        Take the dough out of the bowl and cut it in half and roll out an oval with a diameter of 25-15 cm. 

                                                                                        Step 4

                                                                                        Place spinach, then onion, cheese on the dough and sprinkle with olives and sunflower seeds. Bake for 15 minutes.

                                                                                        April 5th - International Soup Day: Recipes everyone should try05.04.25, 07:00 • 426096 views

                                                                                        Alina Volianska

                                                                                        Alina Volianska

                                                                                        Life hackCulinary
