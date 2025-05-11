Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes

After a busy week, you really want to gather the whole family at home and cook something really delicious. Homemade pizza is an ideal option: everyone can choose their favorite filling, and the cooking process itself can easily be turned into a small family holiday.

UNN has collected three delicious recipes that will make your Sunday tasty, cozy and family-friendly.

Homemade mushroom pizza

Ingredients for pizza dough:

1.5 cups of warm water;

1 packet of dry yeast;

490 g of wheat flour;

2 tablespoons of olive oil;

2 teaspoons of salt;

1 teaspoon of sugar

For the filling:

olive oil;

corn flour;

tomato sauce;

hard mozzarella cheese;

Fontina cheese;

Parmesan cheese;

Feta cheese mushrooms;

sweet pepper;

pepperoni;

black olives;

fresh basil;

arugula;

pesto;

onion;

ham.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Pour the yeast into warm water and leave it for 5 minutes until it is completely dissolved. Then stir if the yeast has not completely dissolved.

Step 2

Add flour, salt, sugar and olive oil to the yeast and mix well. For this, you can use dough or replace the dough manually. The dough should be slightly sticky or sticky to the touch. If it is too wet, sprinkle it with a little more flour.

Step 3

Grease a bowl with a thin layer of olive oil. Place the pizza dough in a bowl. And put the dough in a warm place for 1.5 hours to rise.

Step 4

Divide the dough into two parts. Place each in a separate bowl, cover with foil and leave for 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 250°C.

Step 5

Roll out the dough to a thickness of approximately 1.5 cm. Then grease the top of the dough with olive oil and leave it for another 10-15 minutes. Then sprinkle the pizza with corn flour.

After that, grease with tomato sauce, sprinkle with cheese and place the rest of the ingredients on the pizza.

Step 6

Place the pizza in a preheated oven and bake for 10-15 minutes.

Vegetarian pizza

Ingredients for the dough:

300 g of wheat flour;

1 tsp of dry yeast;

1 tsp of salt;

1 tbsp of olive oil;

For the filling:

100 ml of tomato sauce;

fresh basil;

1 clove of garlic;

125 g of mozzarella;

grated Parmesan;

cherry tomatoes;

Method of preparation

Step 1

Pour the flour into a large bowl, add the yeast and salt, and pour in 200 ml of warm water and olive oil and mix well. Transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 minutes until smooth. Cover with a tea towel and set aside.

Step 2

Mix tomato sauce, basil and garlic.

Step 3

On a floured surface, roll out the dough with a rolling pin into large circles, approximately 25 cm in diameter. The dough should be very thin, because it will rise in the oven. Transfer the dough to two floured baking sheets.

Step 4

Heat the oven to 220°C. Grease the dough with sauce. Then sprinkle everything with cheese and put the tomatoes. Drizzle with olive oil on top. Put the pizza to bake for 8-10 minutes. Sprinkle with basil leaves before serving.

Pizza with caramelized onions and goat cheese

Ingredients for the dough:

125 g of whole wheat flour;

½ tsp of dry yeast;

a pinch of salt;

1 tsp of oil;

For the filling:

2 onions;

2 tsp of oil;

2 tsp of balsamic vinegar;

160 g of spinach leaves;

2 large cloves of garlic;

50 g of soft goat cheese;

4 olives;

1 tsp of sunflower seeds;

Method of preparation

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 220°C. Combine flour, yeast, salt, oil and a little less than 100 ml of warm water, and then mix. Knead in a mixer for about 5 minutes, but if you are doing it manually, transfer the dough to a work surface and knead for about 10 minutes. Leave the dough in a bowl and cover with a towel while you prepare the filling.

The dough does not need to be rested for a certain amount of time - just let it stand.

Step 2

Stew the onion with oil, 4 tbsp of water and balsamic vinegar. Cover and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. When cooked, the onion should turn golden and all the liquid should evaporate. Transfer the onion to a plate. And add spinach and garlic to the pan and fry.

Step 3

Take the dough out of the bowl and cut it in half and roll out an oval with a diameter of 25-15 cm.

Step 4

Place spinach, then onion, cheese on the dough and sprinkle with olives and sunflower seeds. Bake for 15 minutes.

