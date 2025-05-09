$41.510.07
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Time for a warm tea: 4 simple and aromatic recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

In the May coolness, UNN has collected tea recipes that will warm you up and lift your mood: tea with turmeric, jasmine and ginger, apple tea and masala tea.

Time for a warm tea: 4 simple and aromatic recipes

This year's May is not very pleasing with warmth. So in such weather there is nothing better than drinking a cup of fragrant hot tea.  UNN has collected four tea recipes that will not only warm you up, but also lift your mood.

Details

Spicy, citrus, floral, fruity - each of these teas will warm you up a bit during the May coolness.

Turmeric tea

Ingredients:

  • 3 tsp ground turmeric;
    • 1 tbsp fresh grated ginger;
      • 1 orange;
        • 500 ml of water;
          • honey - to taste;
            • lemon slices for serving.

              Method of preparation

              Step 1

              Boil water. Put turmeric, ginger and orange zest in a teapot and pour boiling water over it. Let the tea steep for about 5 minutes.

              Step 2

              Serve the finished tea with a slice of lemon. You can also sweeten with honey.

              Jasmine and ginger tea

              Ingredients:

              • 1 tbsp loose green tea with jasmine;
                • 70 g frozen berries;
                  • 1 cinnamon stick;
                    • 1 star anise;
                      • 2 pcs. cloves;
                        • slice of ginger;
                          • slice of orange;
                            • 1 liter of water.

                              Method of preparation

                              Step 1

                              Pour tea and berries into the teapot. Add cinnamon stick, star anise, cloves, ginger and orange. 

                              Step 2

                              Pour boiling water over everything. Let it steep for 3-4 minutes. 

                              What to cook with cottage cheese: delicious ideas for every day05.05.25, 20:34 • 10456 views

                              Apple tea

                              Ingredients:

                              • 2 bags of green tea;
                                • 2 cinnamon sticks;
                                  • 3 pcs. cloves;
                                    • 4 allspice peas;
                                      • 1 cup of apple juice;
                                        • 1 green apple;
                                          • 500 ml of water;
                                            • maple syrup or sugar - to taste.

                                              Method of preparation

                                              Step 1

                                              Boil water. Put tea, cinnamon, cloves and allspice in a saucepan. Remove from heat and let steep for three minutes.

                                              Step 2

                                              Remove tea bags and spices. Add apple juice and heat.

                                              Step 3

                                              Serve tea with slices of green apple and you can add maple syrup or honey to sweeten.

                                              Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy07.05.25, 16:29 • 46569 views

                                              Masala tea

                                              Ingredients:

                                              • 8 pcs. cardamom;
                                                • 8 pcs. cloves;
                                                  • 4 black peppercorns;
                                                    • 2 cinnamon sticks;
                                                      • a small piece of ginger;
                                                        • 2 cups of milk;
                                                          • 2 cups of water;
                                                            • 4 bags of black tea;
                                                              • sugar - to taste.

                                                                Method of preparation

                                                                Step 1

                                                                Grind cardamom, cloves and pepper.

                                                                Step 2

                                                                Pour the crushed spices into a saucepan with milk and water and add cinnamon and ginger.

                                                                Step 3

                                                                Bring the mixture to a boil, then remove from heat.

                                                                Step 4

                                                                Add tea bags to the milk mixture with spices, cover and let steep for 10 minutes.

                                                                Step 5

                                                                Strain the tea into cups and add sugar as desired.

                                                                5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious08.05.25, 16:49 • 126113 views

                                                                Alina Volianska

                                                                Alina Volianska

                                                                Life hackCulinary
