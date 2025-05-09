Time for a warm tea: 4 simple and aromatic recipes

This year's May is not very pleasing with warmth. So in such weather there is nothing better than drinking a cup of fragrant hot tea. UNN has collected four tea recipes that will not only warm you up, but also lift your mood.

Details

Spicy, citrus, floral, fruity - each of these teas will warm you up a bit during the May coolness.

Turmeric tea

Ingredients:

3 tsp ground turmeric;

1 tbsp fresh grated ginger;

1 orange;

500 ml of water;

honey - to taste;

lemon slices for serving.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Boil water. Put turmeric, ginger and orange zest in a teapot and pour boiling water over it. Let the tea steep for about 5 minutes.

Step 2

Serve the finished tea with a slice of lemon. You can also sweeten with honey.

Jasmine and ginger tea

Ingredients:

1 tbsp loose green tea with jasmine;

70 g frozen berries;

1 cinnamon stick;

1 star anise;

2 pcs. cloves;

slice of ginger;

slice of orange;

1 liter of water.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Pour tea and berries into the teapot. Add cinnamon stick, star anise, cloves, ginger and orange.

Step 2

Pour boiling water over everything. Let it steep for 3-4 minutes.

Apple tea

Ingredients:

2 bags of green tea;

2 cinnamon sticks;

3 pcs. cloves;

4 allspice peas;

1 cup of apple juice;

1 green apple;

500 ml of water;

maple syrup or sugar - to taste.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Boil water. Put tea, cinnamon, cloves and allspice in a saucepan. Remove from heat and let steep for three minutes.

Step 2

Remove tea bags and spices. Add apple juice and heat.

Step 3

Serve tea with slices of green apple and you can add maple syrup or honey to sweeten.

Masala tea

Ingredients:

8 pcs. cardamom;

8 pcs. cloves;

4 black peppercorns;

2 cinnamon sticks;

a small piece of ginger;

2 cups of milk;

2 cups of water;

4 bags of black tea;

sugar - to taste.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Grind cardamom, cloves and pepper.

Step 2

Pour the crushed spices into a saucepan with milk and water and add cinnamon and ginger.

Step 3

Bring the mixture to a boil, then remove from heat.

Step 4

Add tea bags to the milk mixture with spices, cover and let steep for 10 minutes.

Step 5

Strain the tea into cups and add sugar as desired.

