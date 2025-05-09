Time for a warm tea: 4 simple and aromatic recipes
Kyiv • UNN
In the May coolness, UNN has collected tea recipes that will warm you up and lift your mood: tea with turmeric, jasmine and ginger, apple tea and masala tea.
This year's May is not very pleasing with warmth. So in such weather there is nothing better than drinking a cup of fragrant hot tea. UNN has collected four tea recipes that will not only warm you up, but also lift your mood.
Details
Spicy, citrus, floral, fruity - each of these teas will warm you up a bit during the May coolness.
Turmeric tea
Ingredients:
- 3 tsp ground turmeric;
- 1 tbsp fresh grated ginger;
- 1 orange;
- 500 ml of water;
- honey - to taste;
- lemon slices for serving.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Boil water. Put turmeric, ginger and orange zest in a teapot and pour boiling water over it. Let the tea steep for about 5 minutes.
Step 2
Serve the finished tea with a slice of lemon. You can also sweeten with honey.
Jasmine and ginger tea
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp loose green tea with jasmine;
- 70 g frozen
berries;
- 1 cinnamon stick;
- 1 star anise;
- 2 pcs. cloves;
- slice of ginger;
- slice of orange;
- 1 liter of water.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Pour tea and berries into the teapot. Add cinnamon stick, star anise, cloves, ginger and orange.
Step 2
Pour boiling water over everything. Let it steep for 3-4 minutes.
What to cook with cottage cheese: delicious ideas for every day05.05.25, 20:34 • 10456 views
Apple tea
Ingredients:
- 2 bags of green tea;
- 2 cinnamon sticks;
- 3 pcs. cloves;
- 4 allspice peas;
- 1 cup of apple juice;
- 1 green apple;
- 500 ml of water;
- maple syrup or sugar - to taste.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Boil water. Put tea, cinnamon, cloves and allspice in a saucepan. Remove from heat and let steep for three minutes.
Step 2
Remove tea bags and spices. Add apple juice and heat.
Step 3
Serve tea with slices of green apple and you can add maple syrup or honey to sweeten.
Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy07.05.25, 16:29 • 46569 views
Masala tea
Ingredients:
- 8 pcs. cardamom;
- 8 pcs. cloves;
- 4 black peppercorns;
- 2 cinnamon sticks;
- a small piece of ginger;
- 2 cups of milk;
- 2 cups of water;
- 4 bags of black tea;
- sugar - to taste.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Grind cardamom, cloves and pepper.
Step 2
Pour the crushed spices into a saucepan with milk and water and add cinnamon and ginger.
Step 3
Bring the mixture to a boil, then remove from heat.
Step 4
Add tea bags to the milk mixture with spices, cover and let steep for 10 minutes.
Step 5
Strain the tea into cups and add sugar as desired.
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious08.05.25, 16:49 • 126113 views