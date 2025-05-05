What to cook with cottage cheese: delicious ideas for every day

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 22290 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 90608 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 144341 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 149881 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 166646 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 185288 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225515 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 112385 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 105731 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104178 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
1.5m/s
75%
747 mm
Popular news

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69399 views

Bad weather left part of the residents without electricity in 5 regions, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo

May 5, 08:19 AM • 10855 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66289 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 48840 views

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

03:36 PM • 8382 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 49085 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 144315 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 149863 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225506 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 102034 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66480 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69597 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 76451 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 34316 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 51715 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

What to cook with cottage cheese: delicious ideas for every day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2614 views

Discover 5 delicious and simple cottage cheese recipes: pancakes with honey, fruit bowl, lime cheesecake, waffles and fragrant cheese cakes.

What to cook with cottage cheese: delicious ideas for every day

Cottage cheese is one of the most common ingredients in Ukrainian cuisine. It is used to make filling for dumplings or cheese cakes, but in fact, many interesting dishes can be prepared from cottage cheese. It is great for both sweet and savory dishes - breakfasts, desserts, snacks, pastries. & nbsp;

UNN has collected 5 delicious and easy-to-prepare recipes that you should definitely try at home. & nbsp;

Pancakes with cheese and honey-lemon

Ingredients:

  • 6 eggs;
    • 500 g of cottage cheese;
      • 2 tbsp. l. honey;
        • 2 tbsp. l. butter;
          • 2 tsp. vanilla;
            • 1 tsp. lemon zest;
              • 1½ cups wheat flour;
                • 1 tsp. baking powder;
                  • 1 tsp. baking soda;
                    • ½ tsp. salt;

                      May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world03.05.25, 07:30 • 101998 views

                      Method of preparation 

                      Step 1

                      Mix eggs, cheese, honey, butter, vanilla and zest. Add flour, baking powder, soda and salt. Mix well.

                      Step 2

                      Pour about 1/4 cup of dough onto a hot, lightly oiled skillet. Cook over medium heat for about 2 minutes.  Turn the pancakes over when bubbles start to appear on the dough. Cook for another 2 minutes or until both sides are brown. Serve warm with maple syrup or berries.

                      Bowl with cottage cheese

                      Ingredients:

                      • ¾ cup of fat-free cottage cheese;
                        • ¾ cup of fresh raspberries, blueberries and/or blackberries;
                          • ¼ cup of peeled and chopped kiwi;
                            • ¼ cup of granola;
                              • 2 tbsp. l. chopped dried apricots;
                                • 1 tsp. chia seeds.

                                  Method of preparation:

                                  Place the cheese in a wide shallow bowl. Top with fruit, granola and sprinkle with chia seeds. 

                                  Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home30.04.25, 08:55 • 190004 views

                                  Lime cheesecake

                                  Ingredients:

                                  • 1 cup of crushed crackers;
                                    • ¼ cup of melted butter;
                                      • 1 tsp. sugar;
                                        • 1 package of lime-flavored jelly mix (or any other flavor);
                                          • ¾ cup of boiling water;
                                            • 1 ½ cups of cottage cheese;
                                              • 200 g of cream cheese;
                                                • lime for decoration.

                                                  Method of preparation 

                                                  Step 1

                                                  In a small bowl, mix crackers, butter and sugar. Place the mixture on the bottom of a square baking dish and refrigerate to cool.

                                                  Step 2

                                                  In a large bowl, mix the jelly mixture and boiling water. Stir until gelatin is dissolved. Set aside.

                                                  Read also: Delicious breakfast: 5 unusual recipes for your morning

                                                  Step 3

                                                  Combine cottage cheese and cream cheese with a blender. Then pour 1/2 cup of the cheese mixture into the gelatin mixture. Add the remaining cheese mixture and beat until smooth. Spread the filling over the cracker mixture.

                                                  Step 4

                                                  Cover the dessert with plastic wrap and refrigerate for  8-24 hours. 

                                                  Step 5

                                                  Cut into squares and garnish with lime.

                                                  Cottage cheese waffles

                                                  Ingredients:

                                                  • 700 g  of cottage cheese;
                                                    • 1 cup of wheat flour; 
                                                      • ½ cup of whole wheat flour;
                                                        • 2 tbsp.l. sugar;
                                                          • 1 tbsp. l. baking powder;
                                                            • ½ cup of milk;
                                                              • 3 egg whites;
                                                                • ¼ cup of peanut butter;
                                                                  • ¼ cup of sunflower oil;
                                                                    • fresh blueberries (optional);
                                                                      • honey or maple syrup (optional).

                                                                        Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen28.02.25, 08:23 • 424564 views

                                                                        Method of preparation 

                                                                        Step 1

                                                                        Grind cottage cheese with a blender until creamy.

                                                                        Step 2

                                                                        Set aside 1½ cups of whipped cheese. Transfer the rest of the whipped cheese to an airtight container. 

                                                                        Step 3

                                                                        In a medium bowl, mix flour of two types, sugar, baking powder and salt.

                                                                        Step 4

                                                                        In another bowl, whisk together 1½ cups of whipped cheese, milk, egg whites, peanut butter and oil.

                                                                        Step 5

                                                                        Add to the flour mixture and mix well.

                                                                        Step 6

                                                                        Place the dough in a preheated, lightly oiled waffle iron. Close the lid and fry the waffle until done.

                                                                        Step 7

                                                                        Serve with an extra serving of whipped cheese. Garnish with blueberries and drizzle with honey if desired.

                                                                        Cooking delicious pancakes with apples: a simple recipe for a perfect weekend breakfast09.11.24, 07:36 • 28556 views

                                                                        Cheese cakes

                                                                        Ingredients: 

                                                                        • 1 cup of cottage cheese;
                                                                          • 2 eggs;
                                                                            • ½ tsp. dried garlic;
                                                                              • ½ tsp. dried onion;
                                                                                • 1½ tsp. Italian seasoning

                                                                                  Method of preparation

                                                                                  Step 1

                                                                                  Mix all ingredients in a blender. 

                                                                                  Step 2

                                                                                  Pour the dough into a ¼-sized baking dish lined with parchment paper. 

                                                                                  Step 3

                                                                                  Bake the cakes for 35 minutes at 170°C.

                                                                                  Alina Volianska

                                                                                  Alina Volianska

                                                                                  Life hackCulinary
                                                                                  Brent
                                                                                  $60.19
                                                                                  Bitcoin
                                                                                  $94,222.90
                                                                                  S&P 500
                                                                                  $5,673.58
                                                                                  Tesla
                                                                                  $279.91
                                                                                  Газ TTF
                                                                                  $32.93
                                                                                  Золото
                                                                                  $3,318.45
                                                                                  Ethereum
                                                                                  $1,808.20