What to cook with cottage cheese: delicious ideas for every day

Cottage cheese is one of the most common ingredients in Ukrainian cuisine. It is used to make filling for dumplings or cheese cakes, but in fact, many interesting dishes can be prepared from cottage cheese. It is great for both sweet and savory dishes - breakfasts, desserts, snacks, pastries. & nbsp;

UNN has collected 5 delicious and easy-to-prepare recipes that you should definitely try at home. & nbsp;

Pancakes with cheese and honey-lemon

Ingredients:

6 eggs;

500 g of cottage cheese;

2 tbsp. l. honey;

2 tbsp. l. butter;

2 tsp. vanilla;

1 tsp. lemon zest;

1½ cups wheat flour;

1 tsp. baking powder;

1 tsp. baking soda;

½ tsp. salt;

Method of preparation

Step 1

Mix eggs, cheese, honey, butter, vanilla and zest. Add flour, baking powder, soda and salt. Mix well.

Step 2

Pour about 1/4 cup of dough onto a hot, lightly oiled skillet. Cook over medium heat for about 2 minutes. Turn the pancakes over when bubbles start to appear on the dough. Cook for another 2 minutes or until both sides are brown. Serve warm with maple syrup or berries.

Bowl with cottage cheese

Ingredients:

¾ cup of fat-free cottage cheese;

¾ cup of fresh raspberries, blueberries and/or blackberries;

¼ cup of peeled and chopped kiwi;

¼ cup of granola;

2 tbsp. l. chopped dried apricots;

1 tsp. chia seeds.

Method of preparation:

Place the cheese in a wide shallow bowl. Top with fruit, granola and sprinkle with chia seeds.

Lime cheesecake

Ingredients:

1 cup of crushed crackers;

¼ cup of melted butter;

1 tsp. sugar;

1 package of lime-flavored jelly mix (or any other flavor);

¾ cup of boiling water;

1 ½ cups of cottage cheese;

200 g of cream cheese;

lime for decoration.

Method of preparation

Step 1

In a small bowl, mix crackers, butter and sugar. Place the mixture on the bottom of a square baking dish and refrigerate to cool.

Step 2

In a large bowl, mix the jelly mixture and boiling water. Stir until gelatin is dissolved. Set aside.

Step 3

Combine cottage cheese and cream cheese with a blender. Then pour 1/2 cup of the cheese mixture into the gelatin mixture. Add the remaining cheese mixture and beat until smooth. Spread the filling over the cracker mixture.

Step 4

Cover the dessert with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 8-24 hours.

Step 5

Cut into squares and garnish with lime.

Cottage cheese waffles

Ingredients:

700 g of cottage cheese;

1 cup of wheat flour;

½ cup of whole wheat flour;

2 tbsp.l. sugar;

1 tbsp. l. baking powder;

½ cup of milk;

3 egg whites;

¼ cup of peanut butter;

¼ cup of sunflower oil;

fresh blueberries (optional);

honey or maple syrup (optional).

Method of preparation

Step 1

Grind cottage cheese with a blender until creamy.

Step 2

Set aside 1½ cups of whipped cheese. Transfer the rest of the whipped cheese to an airtight container.

Step 3

In a medium bowl, mix flour of two types, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Step 4

In another bowl, whisk together 1½ cups of whipped cheese, milk, egg whites, peanut butter and oil.

Step 5

Add to the flour mixture and mix well.

Step 6

Place the dough in a preheated, lightly oiled waffle iron. Close the lid and fry the waffle until done.

Step 7

Serve with an extra serving of whipped cheese. Garnish with blueberries and drizzle with honey if desired.

Cheese cakes

Ingredients:

1 cup of cottage cheese;

2 eggs;

½ tsp. dried garlic;

½ tsp. dried onion;

1½ tsp. Italian seasoning

Method of preparation

Step 1

Mix all ingredients in a blender.

Step 2

Pour the dough into a ¼-sized baking dish lined with parchment paper.

Step 3

Bake the cakes for 35 minutes at 170°C.