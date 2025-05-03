May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM • 20177 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 43413 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 36776 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 46627 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 66355 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 80869 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46059 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51953 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80697 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148783 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
5.2m/s
36%
747 mm
Popular news

In Kherson region, a man died trying to remove a Russian drone from the yard

May 2, 08:03 PM • 3176 views

The Kremlin is involving Ukrainian children in paramilitary sects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

May 2, 09:14 PM • 8986 views

"Only inhumans could do that": Zelenskyy reacts to Russian strikes on Kharkiv

May 2, 09:28 PM • 5564 views

Putin is under pressure in Russia after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA - The Washington Post

12:59 AM • 27447 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 3636 views
Publications

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

04:30 AM • 3880 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 51607 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 60809 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 80869 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 68896 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 17938 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 36776 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 20411 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 24773 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 25276 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2308 views

May 3 is International Confectioner's Day. To celebrate the holiday, let's recall the biggest culinary records of Ukraine and the world: the longest cake, the giant stollen and the huge croissant.

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

Today, May 3, the whole world celebrates International Confectioner's Day - a professional holiday of masters who create desserts, pastries and other sweets that we all love so much. This day is dedicated to people who not only know how to cook deliciously, but also bring joy and aesthetics through their culinary masterpieces to both adults and children.

However, confectioners also like to experiment with their desserts, which can even lead to breaking world records

Giant cakes, candies and croissants - culinary creations that impress not only with their size, but also with the skill of confectioners.

For Confectioner's Day, UNN decided to recall 3 of the most striking world and Ukrainian records, which prove that even in cooking there are no limits to creativity.

Cake over 6 kilometers long

In 2020, in India, about 1,500 bakers and chefs joined forces to prepare the world's longest cake. They managed to prepare a dessert loved by many, 6.5 km long and weighing 27 tons, of which only 12 tons were sugar and flour. The incredible dessert was placed on tables along the coastal area of the Arabian Sea. 

For this, the organizers used thousands of tables, and the preparation process took about four hours. However, this is the second time that India has set the record for the longest cake in the world. The first record was set in 2018 in China, when the cake was 3.2 km long. 

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation01.05.25, 16:44 • 145991 view

Almost 100 kg of stollen

There are also record holders among Ukrainian confectioners. Thus, in 2021, a sweet record was set in Odesa - local confectioners prepared a 92-kilogram stollen. The traditional German Christmas cake of gigantic size was included in the Book of Records of Ukraine in the category "Confectionery. Sizes".

This stollen was baked especially for St. Nicholas Day. In order to bake this dessert of this size, it took 50 kg of flour, 20 kg of nuts, 6 liters of rum, 30 kg of dried fruits, 15 kg of butter and 15 kg of cheese. And it was prepared for two and a half months.

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home30.04.25, 08:55 • 189330 views

Lviv giant: the largest croissant

In 2025, in Lviv, in one of the Ukrainian supermarkets, on the eve of International Croissant Day, the largest croissant in Ukraine was baked. The length of this giant delicacy was 160 cm, and the weight was 5.6 kg. In total, this is approximately 56 standard croissants.

In particular, a classic filling - custard, which is considered the most popular among Lviv residents, was chosen for the record-breaking croissant. The Lviv giant was baked for eight hours, but it was eaten in a matter of minutes. This record was included in the Record of the National Register of Records of Ukraine in the category "Culinary Art".

Useful desserts without sugar: delicious alternatives for healthy eating19.03.25, 07:20 • 140327 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPublications
India
China
Lviv
Odesa
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,523.00
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,838.88