May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

Today, May 3, the whole world celebrates International Confectioner's Day - a professional holiday of masters who create desserts, pastries and other sweets that we all love so much. This day is dedicated to people who not only know how to cook deliciously, but also bring joy and aesthetics through their culinary masterpieces to both adults and children.

However, confectioners also like to experiment with their desserts, which can even lead to breaking world records

Giant cakes, candies and croissants - culinary creations that impress not only with their size, but also with the skill of confectioners.

For Confectioner's Day, UNN decided to recall 3 of the most striking world and Ukrainian records, which prove that even in cooking there are no limits to creativity.

Cake over 6 kilometers long

In 2020, in India, about 1,500 bakers and chefs joined forces to prepare the world's longest cake. They managed to prepare a dessert loved by many, 6.5 km long and weighing 27 tons, of which only 12 tons were sugar and flour. The incredible dessert was placed on tables along the coastal area of the Arabian Sea.

For this, the organizers used thousands of tables, and the preparation process took about four hours. However, this is the second time that India has set the record for the longest cake in the world. The first record was set in 2018 in China, when the cake was 3.2 km long.

Almost 100 kg of stollen

There are also record holders among Ukrainian confectioners. Thus, in 2021, a sweet record was set in Odesa - local confectioners prepared a 92-kilogram stollen. The traditional German Christmas cake of gigantic size was included in the Book of Records of Ukraine in the category "Confectionery. Sizes".

This stollen was baked especially for St. Nicholas Day. In order to bake this dessert of this size, it took 50 kg of flour, 20 kg of nuts, 6 liters of rum, 30 kg of dried fruits, 15 kg of butter and 15 kg of cheese. And it was prepared for two and a half months.

Lviv giant: the largest croissant

In 2025, in Lviv, in one of the Ukrainian supermarkets, on the eve of International Croissant Day, the largest croissant in Ukraine was baked. The length of this giant delicacy was 160 cm, and the weight was 5.6 kg. In total, this is approximately 56 standard croissants.

In particular, a classic filling - custard, which is considered the most popular among Lviv residents, was chosen for the record-breaking croissant. The Lviv giant was baked for eight hours, but it was eaten in a matter of minutes. This record was included in the Record of the National Register of Records of Ukraine in the category "Culinary Art".

