Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

Lunch should be not only nutritious, but also a real pleasure for your taste buds. And cheese can play a special role in this. Stringy, tender, spicy or creamy - it can turn a simple dish into a work of art.

UNN has collected 5 simple and delicious recipes for lunch with the addition of cheese.

Egg casserole with bacon and cheese

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. l. olive oil;

1 onion;

freshly ground black pepper - to taste;

salt - to taste;

3 cloves of garlic;

12 large eggs;

3/4 cup sour cream;

2 tsp. Dijon mustard;

4 ounces of Gouda cheese;

parsley - to taste;

green onion - to taste;

2/3 cup parmesan cheese;

8 slices of smoked ham.

How to cook

Step 1

Preheat oven to 180°C.

Step 2

Heat the oil in a frying pan and add the onion, pepper and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is golden brown. Add the garlic and cook, stirring frequently, for about 1 minute.

Step 3

Meanwhile, whisk together the eggs, sour cream, mustard and salt in a large bowl. Add the grated Gouda, green onion, parsley and 1/3 cup of Parmesan cheese.

Step 4

Pour the egg mixture into the onion mixture and top with ham. Cook, stirring gently, for 3-4 minutes. Add the remaining Parmesan cheese.

Step 5

Bake the casserole for about 10 minutes. Then remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions and parsley on top.

Sandwiches with bacon and cheese

Ingredients:

8 slices of bacon;

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese;

60 g of softened cream cheese;

1/4 cup chopped bell pepper;

1/2 tsp. hot pepper;

1/4 tsp. dried onion;

6 tbsp. mayonnaise;

basil leaves - to taste;

8 slices of bread;

8 slices of tomato.

How to cook

Step 1

Fry the bacon over medium heat until crispy, about 8 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix together cheddar, cream cheese, bell pepper, hot pepper, dried onion and 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise until smooth.

Step 3

Spread mayonnaise on slices of bread. Then evenly spread them with cheddar mixture. Top with basil, 2 slices of bacon, 2 slices of tomato and more basil. Top with slices of bread, also smeared with mayonnaise.

Step 4

Fry the sandwiches until golden brown, 2-3 minutes on each side. Cut in half and serve.

Cheese pasta in the oven

Ingredients:

1 package of pasta;

1 head of broccoli;

500 g of Italian sausage;

2 cups tomato sauce;

100 g of cream cheese;

salt - to taste;

50 g of grated Parmesan cheese.

How to cook

Step 1

Preheat oven to 180°C. Boil the pasta in generously salted water, then add the broccoli for the last 2 minutes of cooking.

Step 2

Fry the sausage over medium heat, stirring frequently until cooked through (about 10 minutes).

Step 3

Add the sausage, tomato sauce, cream cheese and salt to the pasta mixture in a saucepan, stir. Transfer the mixture to a frying pan and sprinkle with cheese. Bake until golden, 15-18 minutes.

Pizza croissants

Ingredients:

½ pack of frozen puff pastry;

3 tablespoons of tomato sauce;

100 g of hard cheese;

¼ cup of pepperoni slices;

1 large egg;

¼ teaspoon of dried oregano.

How to cook

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 160°C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2

Cut the sheet of puff pastry into 6 triangles. Evenly spread tomato sauce, cheese and pepperoni on top of each triangle.

Step 3

Starting from the widest end, roll the triangles and place them tip down on a baking sheet lined with baking paper.

Step 4

Grease the dough with an egg and sprinkle evenly with oregano.

Step 5

Bake in a preheated oven until golden brown, about 40 minutes.

Cheese and macaroni casserole

Ingredients:

340 g of pasta;

2 tablespoons of oil;

¼ cup of wheat flour;

4 cups of milk;

200 g of grated Cheddar cheese;

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard;

salt — to taste;

½ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper;

1/4 tsp. hot pepper;

6 thin slices of Munster cheese.

How to cook

Step 1

Boil the pasta.

Step 2

Melt butter over medium heat. Add flour and milk, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Slowly pour in the milk, stirring. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce boils and then thickens slightly, 6-8 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Add Cheddar-Jack cheese, mustard, salt, pepper and hot pepper. Stir to melt the cheese. Add the pasta.

Step 4

Transfer the pasta to an oiled baking dish. Cool for 30 minutes.

Step 5

Bake at 200°C until golden brown for 25-35 minutes.

