From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 830 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 98586 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 116032 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 82282 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 109117 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 98352 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 82441 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 75989 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 158579 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 157456 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7220 views

Discover 5 simple cheese lunch recipes: casseroles, sandwiches, pasta and pizza croissants. Ease of preparation and great taste guaranteed!

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

Lunch should be not only nutritious, but also a real pleasure for your taste buds. And cheese can play a special role in this. Stringy, tender, spicy or creamy - it can turn a simple dish into a work of art. 

UNN has collected 5 simple and delicious recipes for lunch with the addition of cheese. 

Egg casserole with bacon and cheese

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp. l. olive oil;
    • 1 onion;
      • freshly ground black pepper - to taste;
        • salt - to taste;
          • 3 cloves of garlic;
            • 12 large eggs;
              • 3/4 cup sour cream;
                • 2 tsp. Dijon mustard;
                  • 4 ounces of Gouda cheese;
                    • parsley - to taste; 
                      • green onion - to taste;
                        • 2/3 cup parmesan cheese;
                          • 8 slices of smoked ham.

                            How to cook 

                            Step 1

                            Preheat oven to 180°C. 

                            Step 2

                            Heat the oil in a frying pan and add the onion, pepper and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is golden brown. Add the garlic and cook, stirring frequently, for about 1 minute.

                            Step 3

                            Meanwhile, whisk together the eggs, sour cream, mustard and salt in a large bowl. Add the grated Gouda, green onion, parsley and 1/3 cup of Parmesan cheese.

                            Step 4

                            Pour the egg mixture into the onion mixture and top with ham. Cook, stirring gently, for 3-4 minutes. Add the remaining Parmesan cheese.

                            Step 5

                            Bake the casserole for about 10 minutes. Then remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions and parsley on top. 

                            April 5th - International Soup Day: Recipes everyone should try05.04.25, 07:00 • 422879 views

                            Sandwiches with bacon and cheese

                            Ingredients:

                            • 8 slices of bacon;
                              • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese;
                                • 60 g of softened cream cheese;
                                  • 1/4 cup chopped bell pepper;
                                    • 1/2 tsp. hot pepper;
                                      • 1/4 tsp. dried onion;
                                        • 6 tbsp. mayonnaise;
                                          • basil leaves - to taste;
                                            • 8 slices of bread;
                                              • 8 slices of tomato.

                                                How to cook 

                                                Step 1

                                                Fry the bacon over medium heat until crispy, about 8 minutes.

                                                Step 2

                                                Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix together cheddar, cream cheese, bell pepper, hot pepper, dried onion and 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise until smooth.

                                                Step 3

                                                Spread mayonnaise on slices of bread. Then evenly spread them with cheddar mixture. Top with basil, 2 slices of bacon, 2 slices of tomato and more basil. Top with slices of bread, also smeared with mayonnaise.

                                                Step 4

                                                Fry the sandwiches until golden brown, 2-3 minutes on each side. Cut in half and serve.

                                                Read also: Light and tasty dishes for a perfect Saturday breakfast

                                                Cheese pasta in the oven 

                                                Ingredients:

                                                • 1 package of pasta;
                                                  • 1 head of broccoli;
                                                    • 500 g of Italian sausage;
                                                      • 2 cups tomato sauce; 
                                                        • 100 g of cream cheese;
                                                          • salt - to taste;
                                                            • 50 g of grated Parmesan cheese.

                                                              How to cook 

                                                              Step 1

                                                              Preheat oven to 180°C. Boil the pasta in generously salted water, then add the broccoli for the last 2 minutes of cooking. 

                                                              Step 2

                                                              Fry the sausage over medium heat, stirring frequently until cooked through (about 10 minutes).

                                                              Step 3

                                                              Add the sausage, tomato sauce, cream cheese and salt to the pasta mixture in a saucepan, stir. Transfer the mixture to a frying pan and sprinkle with cheese. Bake until golden, 15-18 minutes.

                                                              14 "healthy" foods that can harm your health10.03.25, 11:54 • 141580 views

                                                              Pizza croissants

                                                              Ingredients:

                                                              ½ pack of frozen puff pastry;

                                                              3 tablespoons of tomato sauce;

                                                              100 g of hard cheese;

                                                              ¼ cup of pepperoni slices;

                                                              1 large egg;

                                                              ¼ teaspoon of dried oregano.

                                                              How to cook 

                                                              Step 1

                                                              Preheat the oven to 160°C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

                                                              Step 2

                                                              Cut the sheet of puff pastry into 6 triangles. Evenly spread tomato sauce, cheese and pepperoni on top of each triangle.

                                                              Step 3

                                                              Starting from the widest end, roll the triangles and place them tip down on a baking sheet lined with baking paper.

                                                              Step 4

                                                              Grease the dough with an egg and sprinkle evenly with oregano.

                                                              Step 5

                                                              Bake in a preheated oven until golden brown, about 40 minutes. 

                                                              Cookie Day: 3 delicious recipes for homemade treats04.12.24, 14:11 • 104646 views

                                                              Cheese and macaroni casserole 

                                                              Ingredients:

                                                              • 340 g of pasta;
                                                                • 2 tablespoons of oil;
                                                                  • ¼ cup of wheat flour;
                                                                    • 4 cups of milk;
                                                                      • 200 g of grated Cheddar cheese;
                                                                        • 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard;
                                                                          • salt — to taste;
                                                                            • ½ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper;
                                                                              • 1/4 tsp. hot pepper;
                                                                                • 6 thin slices of Munster cheese.

                                                                                  How to cook

                                                                                  Step 1

                                                                                  Boil the pasta.

                                                                                  Step 2

                                                                                  Melt butter over medium heat. Add flour and milk, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Slowly pour in the milk, stirring. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce boils and then thickens slightly, 6-8 minutes. Remove from heat.

                                                                                  Step 3

                                                                                  Add Cheddar-Jack cheese, mustard, salt, pepper and hot pepper. Stir to melt the cheese. Add the pasta.

                                                                                  Step 4

                                                                                  Transfer the pasta to an oiled baking dish. Cool for 30 minutes. 

                                                                                  Step 5

                                                                                  Bake at 200°C until golden brown for 25-35 minutes.

                                                                                  Portuguese sheep's milk cheese recognised as the best in the world18.11.24, 15:47 • 107318 views

                                                                                  Alina Volianska

                                                                                  Alina Volianska

                                                                                  Life hackPublicationsCulinary
