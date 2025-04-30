Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home
Kyiv • UNN
Discover 5 simple cheese lunch recipes: casseroles, sandwiches, pasta and pizza croissants. Ease of preparation and great taste guaranteed!
Lunch should be not only nutritious, but also a real pleasure for your taste buds. And cheese can play a special role in this. Stringy, tender, spicy or creamy - it can turn a simple dish into a work of art.
UNN has collected 5 simple and delicious recipes for lunch with the addition of cheese.
Egg casserole with bacon and cheese
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp. l. olive oil;
- 1 onion;
- freshly ground black pepper - to taste;
- salt - to taste;
- 3 cloves of garlic;
- 12 large eggs;
- 3/4 cup sour cream;
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard;
- 4 ounces of Gouda cheese;
- parsley - to taste;
- green onion - to taste;
- 2/3 cup parmesan cheese;
- 8 slices of smoked ham.
How to cook
Step 1
Preheat oven to 180°C.
Step 2
Heat the oil in a frying pan and add the onion, pepper and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is golden brown. Add the garlic and cook, stirring frequently, for about 1 minute.
Step 3
Meanwhile, whisk together the eggs, sour cream, mustard and salt in a large bowl. Add the grated Gouda, green onion, parsley and 1/3 cup of Parmesan cheese.
Step 4
Pour the egg mixture into the onion mixture and top with ham. Cook, stirring gently, for 3-4 minutes. Add the remaining Parmesan cheese.
Step 5
Bake the casserole for about 10 minutes. Then remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions and parsley on top.
April 5th - International Soup Day: Recipes everyone should try05.04.25, 07:00 • 422879 views
Sandwiches with bacon and cheese
Ingredients:
- 8 slices of bacon;
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese;
- 60 g of softened cream cheese;
- 1/4 cup chopped bell pepper;
- 1/2 tsp. hot pepper;
- 1/4 tsp. dried onion;
- 6 tbsp. mayonnaise;
- basil leaves - to taste;
- 8 slices of bread;
- 8 slices of tomato.
How to cook
Step 1
Fry the bacon over medium heat until crispy, about 8 minutes.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix together cheddar, cream cheese, bell pepper, hot pepper, dried onion and 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise until smooth.
Step 3
Spread mayonnaise on slices of bread. Then evenly spread them with cheddar mixture. Top with basil, 2 slices of bacon, 2 slices of tomato and more basil. Top with slices of bread, also smeared with mayonnaise.
Step 4
Fry the sandwiches until golden brown, 2-3 minutes on each side. Cut in half and serve.
Read also: Light and tasty dishes for a perfect Saturday breakfast
Cheese pasta in the oven
Ingredients:
- 1 package of pasta;
- 1 head of broccoli;
- 500 g of Italian sausage;
- 2 cups tomato sauce;
- 100 g of cream cheese;
- salt - to taste;
- 50 g of grated Parmesan cheese.
How to cook
Step 1
Preheat oven to 180°C. Boil the pasta in generously salted water, then add the broccoli for the last 2 minutes of cooking.
Step 2
Fry the sausage over medium heat, stirring frequently until cooked through (about 10 minutes).
Step 3
Add the sausage, tomato sauce, cream cheese and salt to the pasta mixture in a saucepan, stir. Transfer the mixture to a frying pan and sprinkle with cheese. Bake until golden, 15-18 minutes.
14 "healthy" foods that can harm your health10.03.25, 11:54 • 141580 views
Pizza croissants
Ingredients:
½ pack of frozen puff pastry;
3 tablespoons of tomato sauce;
100 g of hard cheese;
¼ cup of pepperoni slices;
1 large egg;
¼ teaspoon of dried oregano.
How to cook
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 160°C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2
Cut the sheet of puff pastry into 6 triangles. Evenly spread tomato sauce, cheese and pepperoni on top of each triangle.
Step 3
Starting from the widest end, roll the triangles and place them tip down on a baking sheet lined with baking paper.
Step 4
Grease the dough with an egg and sprinkle evenly with oregano.
Step 5
Bake in a preheated oven until golden brown, about 40 minutes.
Cookie Day: 3 delicious recipes for homemade treats04.12.24, 14:11 • 104646 views
Cheese and macaroni casserole
Ingredients:
- 340 g of pasta;
- 2 tablespoons of oil;
- ¼ cup of wheat flour;
- 4 cups of milk;
- 200 g of grated Cheddar cheese;
- 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard;
- salt — to taste;
- ½ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper;
- 1/4 tsp. hot pepper;
- 6 thin slices of Munster cheese.
How to cook
Step 1
Boil the pasta.
Step 2
Melt butter over medium heat. Add flour and milk, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Slowly pour in the milk, stirring. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce boils and then thickens slightly, 6-8 minutes. Remove from heat.
Step 3
Add Cheddar-Jack cheese, mustard, salt, pepper and hot pepper. Stir to melt the cheese. Add the pasta.
Step 4
Transfer the pasta to an oiled baking dish. Cool for 30 minutes.
Step 5
Bake at 200°C until golden brown for 25-35 minutes.
Portuguese sheep's milk cheese recognised as the best in the world18.11.24, 15:47 • 107318 views