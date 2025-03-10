14 "healthy" foods that can harm your health

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
14 "healthy" foods that can harm your health

14 "healthy" foods that can harm your health

Today, the shelves of stores are filled with a multitude of products that, at first glance, seem ideal for proper nutrition. However, not all of them are as beneficial as the labels suggest. Brands often use marketing strategies to create the illusion of "benefit," even if the product may contain harmful ingredients. UNN examined 14 popular products "for proper nutrition" that may actually hide more dangerous components than you think.

Granola and muesli

Many mistakenly consider granola and muesli to be healthy breakfasts, yet these products often contain a high amount of sugar. For example, some popular brands add sugar and artificial sweeteners, significantly reducing the health benefits of these products.

To avoid harming your health and to have a truly nutritious breakfast, it's better to make granola at home, adding oats, nuts, and dried fruits instead of sweet store-bought options.

Flavored yogurts

Despite the fact that yogurt can be healthy, flavored yogurts often contain a significant amount of added sugar. For instance, a regular strawberry-flavored yogurt has 12 grams of sugar per 150 g. So it's better to choose plain yogurt without fillers and add fresh fruits to it.

Protein bars 

Protein products, especially protein bars, can contain a lot of sugar and artificial additives. These products are usually aimed at people who are actively involved in sports, but for most of us, they are not necessary.

If you need extra protein, it's better to choose natural sources like eggs, fish, or beans.

Sports and energy drinks

Sports and energy drinks often contain a lot of added sugar, artificial colors, and stimulants like caffeine. They can be beneficial only for athletes after intense workouts, but for ordinary people, they are not necessary. For example, some energy drinks can contain up to 34 grams of sugar per serving.

Gluten-free products 

For people with celiac disease, gluten-free products can be essential, but they are not always healthier than gluten-containing products. Gluten-free snacks can be just as calorie-dense and contain as much sugar and unhealthy fats as regular products.

Secrets of balanced nutrition in spring: what a nutritionist recommends07.03.25, 10:52 • 223972 views

Low-fat products

Products labeled "low-fat" are not always healthy. To compensate for the loss of flavor, manufacturers often add sugar. Additionally, fat-free products may not provide a feeling of fullness, which can lead to overeating.

And if we talk about, for example, fat-free cottage cheese, it actually provides no benefits; it only satisfies hunger. This is because without fats, protein is not absorbed and can even cause harm.

Dry breakfasts 

Many dry breakfasts, even those marketed as healthy, contain high levels of sugar and few nutrients. For example, some cereals can contain up to 12 grams of sugar per serving. High sugar content can increase the risk of heart disease. To reduce sugar intake, choose breakfasts that are low in sugar and high in fiber, or prepare breakfast yourself, adding natural ingredients like fruits and nuts.

Vegetable oils

Oils rich in omega-6 fats, such as soybean or corn oil, can be harmful to health if consumed in excess. Instead, it's better to choose products high in omega-3, such as flaxseed oil or fatty fish.

Ready-made smoothies

Ready-made smoothies, especially those sold in stores or cafes, can contain a lot of sugar and calories. They often include frozen yogurt or other sweet additives. If you want to drink smoothies, it's better to make them at home with natural ingredients.

Diet soda

Diet soda contains no sugar or calories, but studies show that it can lead to metabolic problems, such as increased belly fat and elevated blood sugar levels.

Plant-based meat substitutes

Some vegan meat products may contain ultra-processed ingredients, making them less healthy than natural products like beans or mushrooms. Instead, prepare plant-based "meat" at home with natural ingredients like black beans or rice.

Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes19.02.25, 08:32 • 231182 views

Plant-based dairy products

Plant-based milk can be a good alternative for people who are lactose intolerant, but some types contain added sugar to enhance flavor. Before purchasing, it's important to check the ingredients to avoid added sugars.

The Ministry of Health has debunked seven myths about nutrition inherited from Soviet times08.03.25, 17:15 • 20964 views

Rice or corn cakes

Although rice cakes are often marketed as a light and healthy snack, many of them contain high levels of salt, sugar, and few beneficial nutrients. For example, a serving of rice cakes can contain over 200 calories, which can be significant for such a light snack. Moreover, many rice cakes are made from refined grains, which deprives them of necessary fibers and minerals. It's better to choose whole grain cakes with fewer additives or replace them with vegetables and other healthy snacks.

Vegetable chips

Many brands sell vegetable chips, presenting them as a healthy snack, but they often contain significant amounts of oil, salt, and artificial flavorings. Additionally, their production may involve frying, which reduces the health benefits of this product. It's better to make vegetable chips at home, using minimal oil and spices.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

HealthLife hackPublications
