Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time
Kyiv • UNN
Sasha Bo's ex-husband, Igor Pustovit, proposed to his girlfriend Victoria, who is 13 years younger than him. The girl has already changed her surname on Instagram.
Sasha Bo's ex-husband and famous blogger Igor Pustovit proposed to his girlfriend Victoria, UNN reports.
"She said yes!" - Pustovit signed the photo, where he got down on one knee in front of his chosen one.
He assured that this is not a joke and not a hype.
Not much is known about Igor Pustovit's chosen one. She is 13 years younger than her fiancé. She is also probably engaged in blogging. Her Instagram profile is closed, but the girl is already signing up as Victoria Pustovit.
Let us remind you
Igor Pustovit became famous thanks to a joint blog with his ex-wife Sasha Bo. They have two sons together - Danylo and Yevhen. Their divorce was loud and scandalous, but now the former couple has reached peace.