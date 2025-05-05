Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

Sasha Bo's ex-husband and famous blogger Igor Pustovit proposed to his girlfriend Victoria, UNN reports.

"She said yes!" - Pustovit signed the photo, where he got down on one knee in front of his chosen one.

He assured that this is not a joke and not a hype.

Add

Not much is known about Igor Pustovit's chosen one. She is 13 years younger than her fiancé. She is also probably engaged in blogging. Her Instagram profile is closed, but the girl is already signing up as Victoria Pustovit.

Let us remind you

Igor Pustovit became famous thanks to a joint blog with his ex-wife Sasha Bo. They have two sons together - Danylo and Yevhen. Their divorce was loud and scandalous, but now the former couple has reached peace.