Carried out "Spiderweb", shook the Crimean Bridge for the third time, and hit a Russian submarine: Maliuk summarized 2025

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
04:58 PM • 776 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 3780 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 6724 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 11782 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 16186 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 17371 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 16052 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 14898 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13840 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 15157 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 1230 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 59600 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 61614 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 55736 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 83393 views
Carried out "Spiderweb", shook the Crimean Bridge for the third time, and hit a Russian submarine: Maliuk summarized 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk summarized 2025, noting the "Spiderweb" special operation, the destruction of 41 Russian strategic aviation aircraft, and an underwater explosion that shook the Crimean Bridge. A Russian submarine in the port of Novorossiysk was also hit.

Carried out "Spiderweb", shook the Crimean Bridge for the third time, and hit a Russian submarine: Maliuk summarized 2025

2025 is a unique special operation "Spiderweb" and the defeat of 41 aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation. The year when we reached the Rashists even underwater: the Crimean Bridge was shaken for the third time by an underwater explosion, and a Russian submarine was hit by the Service directly in the port of Novorossiysk. This was emphasized in the New Year's address by the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the SBU briefly summarized another year of war.

According to him, it was a year of endurance, responsibility and struggle. Hundreds of complex challenges and trials, and at the same time stunning results, which became possible thanks to the professionalism of the employees of the Security Service of Ukraine.

2025 is a unique special operation "Spiderweb" and the defeat of 41 aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation. The year when we reached the Rashists even underwater: the Crimean Bridge was shaken for the third time by an underwater explosion, and a Russian submarine was hit by the Service directly in the port of Novorossiysk. This is a year of systemic strikes on the enemy infrastructure that supports the war, and SBU's combat "sanctions" against the Russian shadow fleet.

- Malyuk emphasized.

The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operation

According to him, 2025 is 12 months of desperate struggle on the line of combat engagement, "where our fighters turn the occupiers' equipment into scrap metal."

Every sixth tank hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces is on the SBU's account!

- Malyuk added.

The head of the SBU added that his employees resisted the invaders for 365 days on the internal front, where "they did not allow the situation inside the country to be destabilized."

The Service did everything to prevent terrorist attacks and sabotage, massively exposed enemy agents and traitors. The Rashists wanted to break through our defense on the battlefield and inside the state. However, we did not allow them to do so. On the contrary, we outplayed the occupiers on their territory. We struck where they least expected it.

- Malyuk emphasized.

In addition, he noted that 2025 demonstrated the full strength of the Ukrainian character, "because for Ukrainians, freedom is not an abstract concept. It is part of our identity."

Therefore, with God in our hearts and with faith in a bright future, we will continue our struggle. During the Christmas and New Year holidays, wishes are often made. The goal of Ukrainians is lasting and just peace. And we will do everything to ensure it. I wish all of us strength, endurance and victory!

- Malyuk summarized.

With surgical precision: SBU long-range drones hit a large oil depot of Rosrezerv in Yaroslavl Oblast

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
New Year
Sanctions
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Crimea