Carried out "Spiderweb", shook the Crimean Bridge for the third time, and hit a Russian submarine: Maliuk summarized 2025

Details

The head of the SBU briefly summarized another year of war.

According to him, it was a year of endurance, responsibility and struggle. Hundreds of complex challenges and trials, and at the same time stunning results, which became possible thanks to the professionalism of the employees of the Security Service of Ukraine.

2025 is a unique special operation "Spiderweb" and the defeat of 41 aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation. The year when we reached the Rashists even underwater: the Crimean Bridge was shaken for the third time by an underwater explosion, and a Russian submarine was hit by the Service directly in the port of Novorossiysk. This is a year of systemic strikes on the enemy infrastructure that supports the war, and SBU's combat "sanctions" against the Russian shadow fleet. - Malyuk emphasized.

According to him, 2025 is 12 months of desperate struggle on the line of combat engagement, "where our fighters turn the occupiers' equipment into scrap metal."

Every sixth tank hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces is on the SBU's account! - Malyuk added.

The head of the SBU added that his employees resisted the invaders for 365 days on the internal front, where "they did not allow the situation inside the country to be destabilized."

The Service did everything to prevent terrorist attacks and sabotage, massively exposed enemy agents and traitors. The Rashists wanted to break through our defense on the battlefield and inside the state. However, we did not allow them to do so. On the contrary, we outplayed the occupiers on their territory. We struck where they least expected it. - Malyuk emphasized.

In addition, he noted that 2025 demonstrated the full strength of the Ukrainian character, "because for Ukrainians, freedom is not an abstract concept. It is part of our identity."

Therefore, with God in our hearts and with faith in a bright future, we will continue our struggle. During the Christmas and New Year holidays, wishes are often made. The goal of Ukrainians is lasting and just peace. And we will do everything to ensure it. I wish all of us strength, endurance and victory! - Malyuk summarized.

