Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

International media called the SBU's "Web" operation the most audacious operation of modern warfare. The SBU hit 41 Russian strategic aviation aircraft using special drones and agents in Russia, resulting in losses of over $7 billion.

The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operation

International media called the SBU's "Web" operation the most audacious operation of the modern war and revealed new details. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

In particular, the publication describes in detail how the SBU hit 41 Russian strategic aviation aircraft:

18 months of absolute secrecy

Preparation for the attack was coordinated by the Head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk. The WSJ calls him a skilled intelligence officer who uses unconventional approaches. He built a team that was able to implement the plan technically and operationally flawlessly.

Russians claim "foreign trace" in "Spiderweb" operation: SBU responds16.10.25, 15:59 • 5509 views

Innovative FPV drones of their own design

The SBU created special drones with an enhanced communication system and a warhead that burned through the aircraft body and exploded inside. The drones were delivered to airfields in small houses with roofs that opened remotely and were powered by batteries and solar panels.

Operation "Web": President Zelenskyy was in contact with the SBU the entire time12.08.25, 21:32 • 8576 views

SBU agents in Russia - a Ukrainian couple

The SBU found Artem and Kateryna in Russia and recruited them. They were taught to assemble drones, which were delivered to Russia, then they rented a warehouse, hired drivers, and sent trucks with small houses on trips across Russia.

How the drone attack happened

Four trucks arrived at the launch points. The roofs of the small houses rose - and 117 drones simultaneously took to the sky. Pilots from Kyiv guided them via cellular communication directly to Russian airfields and aircraft.

The executors of this operation emphasized that during its preparation and conduct, "an element of God's patronage" manifested itself, which helped them successfully pass all risky moments.

During Operation "Web" in June, the SBU hit Russian Tu-95, Tu-22M3, Tu-160 aircraft, as well as unique A-50 reconnaissance aircraft. Russia's losses amounted to more than $7 billion.

SBU special operation "Web" was planned earlier, but truck drivers got drunk on Easter - Malyuk12.08.25, 22:20 • 4284 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

