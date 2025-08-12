$41.450.06
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

SBU special operation "Web" was planned earlier, but truck drivers got drunk on Easter - Malyuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk said that the "Web" operation had to be postponed due to truck drivers' "binge drinking" on Easter. He also told a curious story about a driver discovering drones, who then had to invent a cover story.

SBU special operation "Web" was planned earlier, but truck drivers got drunk on Easter - Malyuk

The special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine "Spiderweb", during which Russian planes were hit, was planned earlier, but the truck drivers got drunk on Easter, and the operation had to be postponed. This was stated by the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Look, in operational work, everything never goes according to plan. There is always some 101st, 102nd, and then 105th option, so, in fact, it was the same here. Essentially, there were some incidents every week. Well, from what can be told... The implementation took place on June 1st, we planned to do it much earlier. But there were many different issues in the enemy's rear that had to be resolved. But one of the issues, and this is a humorous note: we planned to do it before May 9th, but they went on a "binge" on Easter there, excuse me, well, they abused alcoholic beverages so much 

- said Malyuk.

He said that SBU sources simply could not reach the truck drivers.

Either one driver is missing, or another, you understand? Then, May 1st – they have a "Mayovka", and they lie around for a week, they are gone. Then May 9th. We really lost a month, I tell you frankly, precisely because of this root cause. So here... this is actually, there is a certain humor in this, and everything always turns out as it should, based on everything how we prepared and how we did it. In fact, we are satisfied with June 1st – the day we carried out this operation and carried it out quite successfully 

- added Malyuk.

He also said that another curious moment arose when one of the unofficial assistants accidentally pressed a button and the roof of the house from which the drones were supposed to fly out moved away.

And one of the drivers saw the drones standing in battle formation. My comrade, with whom we were working, immediately ran to me: "Mr. Head, we have an emergency. What should we do?" I say: "Quickly call our agent, who kept our sources in operational contact. He called him. I say: "Look, let's do it this way. We need to immediately give him, that driver who saw it, an urgent legend on the fly: Are these hunting lodges? Hunting lodges. These are special reconnaissance drones. The lodges are installed in hunting grounds, where there are tens of thousands of kilometers of them, accordingly, territory. They rise, watch, calculate the population of certain animals, as well as poachers. Then they return to the place and all this information flows into a single center, is analyzed, and so on." The driver who saw this was 63 years old. Well, that is, he is elderly, and he is, in fact, on "you" with gadgets. Well, and he, as they say, "ate" our legend. Plus, the one above reinforced it with an appropriate additional salary. And that's how it "slipped through" for us. But here's the positive, we need to note the work of our unofficial assistant himself, because an important element of success is the presence in his psychotype of a certain, you know, healthy adventurism, where he was able to do this, on the fly 

- added Malyuk.

Recall that

Special operation "Spiderweb" was successful thanks to the unique symbiosis of intelligence and technical components used by the Security Service of Ukraine. In addition, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in contact with the SBU all the time, accelerating the process.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy