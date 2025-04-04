According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).
SSU destroyed 11 Russian ships in the Black Sea and over 1,700 tanks at the front. Thousands of units of military equipment were also hit, causing significant losses to the enemy.
SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk personally detained the head of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center, who is suspected of collaborating with the FSB. The SBU documented 14 episodes of illegal activity, and disinformation was used in the development of the case.
The Russian military agency has claimed the destruction of three maritime drones near Crimea, but has not provided evidence. Kacha village reports the elimination of russian navy helicopter pilots.
In 2024, the SBU attacked dozens of military facilities in the rear of Russia, including airfields, arsenals and oil depots. The service also successfully uses new modifications of Sea baby maritime drones against enemy aircraft.
President Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to discuss abuses in the MSEC. Decisions on digitalization of processes, verification of declarations and review of unjustified decisions on disability of officials were approved.
SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk announces the capture of 102 Russian servicemen in Kursk region. The negotiating group for the exchange of prisoners was expanded to include representatives of the SBU, the GUR, the MIA, the Armed Forces, the SZR and the Ombudsman.
At night, SBU sea and air drones hit a Russian base on Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea. The headquarters, ammunition depot, power substation and other facilities were damaged.
Last year, the SBU successfully struck the Crimean Bridge for the second time when Sea Baby maritime drones rammed into the bridge's pylons, cutting off a critical logistical artery for Russian troops in southern Ukraine.
At the site of the Russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, fragments of the rear body of an X-101 missile with a serial number and part of the rudder of the same missile were found.
Yulia Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian politician and MP, has been put on the Wanted list in Russia by the Russian Ministry of internal affairs under an unspecified article of the Criminal Code.
The Security Service of Ukraine has armed Sea Baby maritime drones with multiple launch rocket systems, implementing the best military and technical solutions to destroy the enemy.
The SBU foiled a plan by Russian agents to commit terrorist attacks in Kyiv on May 9. The Russian agents were planning to install explosive devices in construction hypermarkets of a well-known chain and near a cafe.
The SBU announces the exposure of a network of Russian FSB agents who were preparing the assassination of the President: two colonels of State Protection Department are detained.
Russia is stepping up its disinformation campaigns to discredit Ukraine internationally and cut foreign aid, making false accusations of terrorism against officials such as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, in an attempt to divert attention from its own war crimes.
The former Lithuanian foreign minister joked about the upcoming destruction of the Crimean bridge, and noscow began to threaten the diplomat instead.
Oil refining in russia has fallen to its lowest level in 11 months due to Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries and large-scale spring flooding in several regions.
A woman who headed the occupation "rosposta" in Izium after the city was seized was sentenced to 11 years in prison for collaboration with confiscation of property and deprivation of rights for 15 years.
The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who was spying on civilian and military targets in Kherson region under the guise of a taxi driver. It was on the basis of the agent's coordinates and "tips" that the occupiers tried to shoot at the car of the head of the Kherson RMA.
The Security Service of Ukraine has denied claims that a "defense party" has appealed the arrest of SBU head Vasyl Malyuk in absentia in Moscow, calling it part of a Russian discrediting campaign.
In 2024, the SBU opened 352 criminal cases for high treason, 807 for collaboration, 108 for assisting the aggressor state, and 66 for passing information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the enemy, with numerous convictions in each category.
In 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine uncovered 47 agent networks, and since the beginning of 2024 - 11 more.
The head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, confirmed the assassination attempt, saying that he was aware of the risks of working in the frontline region, where civilians are killed and injured daily as a result of Russian attacks.
The Security Service of Ukraine prevented an attempted assassination attempt on the head of the Kherson RMA using a hostile drone.
The SBU conducts a search at the home of Archpriest Nikolai Danilevich, deputy head of the Synodal Department for External Church Relations of the UOC-MP, known for his support of Russia and justification of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
According to the investigation, the former head of the SBU Economic Support Department and his first deputy organized the purchase of fuel and lubricants at artificially inflated prices through a number of controlled companies. As a result, they caused over UAH 26 million in losses.
The Russian FSB is trying to recruit intelligence agents from other countries, including immigrants from Russia and the former Soviet republics, to work for Moscow in Canada by distributing leaflets through Russian-language media.
The Russians want to blame the attack in Crocus City on the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, and declare him the "main terrorist", making him the No. 1 target because of the SBU's successful strikes on the Crimean bridge, Russian ships, oil refineries, and countering Russian agents in Ukraine.
moscow has asked Kazakhstan to create a reserve of 100,000 tons of gasoline for delivery to Russia in case of a fuel shortage due to Ukrainian drone attacks on russian refineries.
Ukraine is working to provide reliable protection against constant russian terror, and Ukraine is preparing a concrete and fair response to the enemy, President Zelenskiy says.