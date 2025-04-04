Vasyl Malyuk

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11520 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20103 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59547 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205023 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117942 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 383900 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305483 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212934 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243792 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254888 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53625 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67643 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18396 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39407 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123957 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124355 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205024 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 383900 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250716 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305483 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11626 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39711 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67920 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53895 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122382 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Vasyl Malyuk

The level of trust of Ukrainians in officials and politicians remains low - Razumkov Center

According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).

Society • March 25, 01:14 PM • 16579 views

Hit 11 Russian ships in the Black Sea and over 1,700 tanks: SSU on the results on the 33rd anniversary of its creation

SSU destroyed 11 Russian ships in the Black Sea and over 1,700 tanks at the front. Thousands of units of military equipment were also hit, causing significant losses to the enemy.

Society • March 25, 07:29 AM • 34627 views

SBU exposes top FSB “rat” in its ranks: SBU Head Malyuk personally detained traitor

SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk personally detained the head of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center, who is suspected of collaborating with the FSB. The SBU documented 14 episodes of illegal activity, and disinformation was used in the development of the case.

War • February 12, 10:46 AM • 116095 views

Russian defense ministry says sea drones attack on Crimea: what is known

The Russian military agency has claimed the destruction of three maritime drones near Crimea, but has not provided evidence. Kacha village reports the elimination of russian navy helicopter pilots.

War • January 1, 11:30 AM • 23266 views

Dozens of military targets in the rear of Russia were hit: SBU Head about 2024

In 2024, the SBU attacked dozens of military facilities in the rear of Russia, including airfields, arsenals and oil depots. The service also successfully uses new modifications of Sea baby maritime drones against enemy aircraft.

War • December 31, 07:45 PM • 36692 views

Digitalization of processes and real verification of declarations of the PCIE members: Zelensky on the results of the NSDC meeting

President Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to discuss abuses in the MSEC. Decisions on digitalization of processes, verification of declarations and review of unjustified decisions on disability of officials were approved.

Politics • October 22, 02:08 PM • 22232 views

Malyuk: SBU, Armed Forces and GUR joined negotiation group on prisoner exchange with Russia

SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk announces the capture of 102 Russian servicemen in Kursk region. The negotiating group for the exchange of prisoners was expanded to include representatives of the SBU, the GUR, the MIA, the Armed Forces, the SZR and the Ombudsman.

War • August 15, 06:11 PM • 85414 views

SBU drones hit Russian coast guard base in Crimea at night - sources

At night, SBU sea and air drones hit a Russian base on Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea. The headquarters, ammunition depot, power substation and other facilities were damaged.

War • July 18, 10:53 AM • 17014 views

A year ago, the SBU struck the Crimean bridge for the second time: how it happened

Last year, the SBU successfully struck the Crimean Bridge for the second time when Sea Baby maritime drones rammed into the bridge's pylons, cutting off a critical logistical artery for Russian troops in southern Ukraine.

War • July 17, 11:01 AM • 21020 views

SBU: Wreckage of X-101 cruise missile body found at site of attack on Okhmatdyt

At the site of the Russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, fragments of the rear body of an X-101 missile with a serial number and part of the rudder of the same missile were found.

War • July 8, 12:44 PM • 20843 views

Yulia Tymoshenko put on The Wanted list in Russia

Yulia Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian politician and MP, has been put on the Wanted list in Russia by the Russian Ministry of internal affairs under an unspecified article of the Criminal Code.

Politics • June 8, 03:01 AM • 50975 views

“We are improving every day”: Malyuk tells how SBU adapted Grad MLRS to Sea Baby marine drone

The Security Service of Ukraine has armed Sea Baby maritime drones with multiple launch rocket systems, implementing the best military and technical solutions to destroy the enemy.

War • May 23, 03:09 PM • 15150 views

Russian game was preparing four terrorist attacks in Kyiv on May 9: SBU provides details

The SBU foiled a plan by Russian agents to commit terrorist attacks in Kyiv on May 9. The Russian agents were planning to install explosive devices in construction hypermarkets of a well-known chain and near a cafe.

War • May 13, 10:19 AM • 88108 views

SBU discloses network of Russian FSB agents preparing Presidential assassination: two colonels of State Protection Department detained

The SBU announces the exposure of a network of Russian FSB agents who were preparing the assassination of the President: two colonels of State Protection Department are detained.

Politics • May 7, 10:39 AM • 20585 views

Prosecutor General's Office: Russia's pseudo-investigations against SBU Head Maliuk are legally void

Russia is stepping up its disinformation campaigns to discredit Ukraine internationally and cut foreign aid, making false accusations of terrorism against officials such as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, in an attempt to divert attention from its own war crimes.

War • May 3, 12:29 PM • 24119 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister jokes about the destruction of the Crimean bridge. moscow responded with threats

The former Lithuanian foreign minister joked about the upcoming destruction of the Crimean bridge, and noscow began to threaten the diplomat instead.

Politics • April 28, 11:02 PM • 23018 views

Drone attacks on refineries and spring floods push russian refining volumes to 11-month low - Bloomberg

Oil refining in russia has fallen to its lowest level in 11 months due to Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries and large-scale spring flooding in several regions.

War • April 22, 04:21 PM • 24176 views

Collaborator who headed the "rosposta" during the occupation of Izyum is sentenced to 11 years in prison

A woman who headed the occupation "rosposta" in Izium after the city was seized was sentenced to 11 years in prison for collaboration with confiscation of property and deprivation of rights for 15 years.

War • April 16, 02:22 PM • 17393 views

Attempted assassination attempt on the head of Kherson RMA: SBU details detention of Russian agent

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who was spying on civilian and military targets in Kherson region under the guise of a taxi driver. It was on the basis of the agent's coordinates and "tips" that the occupiers tried to shoot at the car of the head of the Kherson RMA.

War • April 16, 08:43 AM • 23977 views
Exclusive

Part of a discrediting campaign: the SBU rejected the occupiers' claims that some "defense" allegedly appealed the arrest of Vasyl Malyuk in absentia in Moscow

The Security Service of Ukraine has denied claims that a "defense party" has appealed the arrest of SBU head Vasyl Malyuk in absentia in Moscow, calling it part of a Russian discrediting campaign.

War • April 15, 04:59 PM • 130040 views

Since the beginning of the year, the SBU has opened 352 cases of high treason

In 2024, the SBU opened 352 criminal cases for high treason, 807 for collaboration, 108 for assisting the aggressor state, and 66 for passing information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the enemy, with numerous convictions in each category.

War • April 13, 12:41 PM • 36162 views

SBU uncovered 47 agent networks last year and 11 more since the beginning of this year

In 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine uncovered 47 agent networks, and since the beginning of 2024 - 11 more.

War • April 13, 11:58 AM • 26312 views

The head of the Kherson RMA, Prokudin, commented on the attempted assassination attempt

The head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, confirmed the assassination attempt, saying that he was aware of the risks of working in the frontline region, where civilians are killed and injured daily as a result of Russian attacks.

War • April 13, 10:09 AM • 28824 views

Head of Kherson RMA Prokudin assassination attempt organized, suspect detained - head of SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented an attempted assassination attempt on the head of the Kherson RMA using a hostile drone.

War • April 13, 07:31 AM • 28366 views

SBU searches house of 'agent in cassock' from UOC-MP leadership Danilevich - source

The SBU conducts a search at the home of Archpriest Nikolai Danilevich, deputy head of the Synodal Department for External Church Relations of the UOC-MP, known for his support of Russia and justification of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

War • April 12, 08:45 AM • 24249 views

UAH 26 million in losses: ex-heads of SBU economic unit exposed on fuel fraud

According to the investigation, the former head of the SBU Economic Support Department and his first deputy organized the purchase of fuel and lubricants at artificially inflated prices through a number of controlled companies. As a result, they caused over UAH 26 million in losses.

Crimes and emergencies • April 10, 05:27 PM • 28040 views

Russian special services are trying to recruit intelligence agents in Canada - GUR

The Russian FSB is trying to recruit intelligence agents from other countries, including immigrants from Russia and the former Soviet republics, to work for Moscow in Canada by distributing leaflets through Russian-language media.

News of the World • April 10, 02:57 PM • 28661 views

SBU Head Malyuk has become Putin's #1 target: they also want to "pin" the Crocus terrorist attack on him - sources

The Russians want to blame the attack in Crocus City on the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, and declare him the "main terrorist", making him the No. 1 target because of the SBU's successful strikes on the Crimean bridge, Russian ships, oil refineries, and countering Russian agents in Ukraine.

War • April 10, 08:16 AM • 21541 views

Reuters: amid Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries, russia prepares to borrow fuel from other countries

moscow has asked Kazakhstan to create a reserve of 100,000 tons of gasoline for delivery to Russia in case of a fuel shortage due to Ukrainian drone attacks on russian refineries.

War • April 8, 01:41 PM • 23290 views

Zelenskyy: russia does not stop its terror for a minute, we are preparing a response for the enemy

Ukraine is working to provide reliable protection against constant russian terror, and Ukraine is preparing a concrete and fair response to the enemy, President Zelenskiy says.

War • April 7, 12:07 PM • 65910 views