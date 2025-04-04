SBU Head Malyuk has become Putin's #1 target: they also want to "pin" the Crocus terrorist attack on him - sources

The Russians want to blame the attack in Crocus City on the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, and declare him the "main terrorist", making him the No. 1 target because of the SBU's successful strikes on the Crimean bridge, Russian ships, oil refineries, and countering Russian agents in Ukraine.