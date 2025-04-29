Sumy region: 87 shellings per day, a man died from a direct hit by an FPV drone

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 87 shellings of the Sumy region. As a result of one of the strikes, a civilian was killed. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past day, we recorded 87 shellings of the Sumy region. We have damaged objects, mostly civilian infrastructure, destruction of buildings. Unfortunately, we have the death of a local resident of the Shalyginsk community. A 30-year-old boy, born in 1994, who died as a result of a direct hit by an FPV drone. Evacuation measures are currently underway," Hryhorov said.

According to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the enemy has now intensified the use of guided aerial bombs (KAB) and ударних FPV drones, including against civilian objects.

He also added that the situation at the front is controlled - Ukrainian defense forces are holding positions, in particular in the directions of the village of Basivka and Vesele. Despite enemy assault actions, the advance of Russian troops was not recorded.

Recall

It was reported on April 28 that in a day, Russian troops shelled 33 settlements of Sumy region, 125 shellings were recorded, one person died, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including buildings of the enterprise.