Sumy region: 87 shellings per day, a man died from a direct hit by an FPV drone

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year
08:02 AM • 11420 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 18312 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 19576 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 20033 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 25840 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 55083 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 57515 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42230 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 35229 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 48245 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 19838 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 20164 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 17041 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

04:52 AM • 8278 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 10271 views
Sumy region: 87 shellings per day, a man died from a direct hit by an FPV drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Russian troops shelled the Sumy region 87 times in a day. In the Shalyhyne community, a 30-year-old local resident died as a result of an FPV drone strike.

Sumy region: 87 shellings per day, a man died from a direct hit by an FPV drone

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 87 shellings of the Sumy region. As a result of one of the strikes, a civilian was killed. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details 

"Over the past day, we recorded 87 shellings of the Sumy region. We have damaged objects, mostly civilian infrastructure, destruction of buildings. Unfortunately, we have the death of a local resident of the Shalyginsk community. A 30-year-old boy, born in 1994, who died as a result of a direct hit by an FPV drone. Evacuation measures are currently underway," Hryhorov said.

According to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the enemy has now intensified the use of guided aerial bombs (KAB) and ударних FPV drones, including against civilian objects.

He also added that the situation at the front is controlled - Ukrainian defense forces are holding positions, in particular in the directions of the village of Basivka and Vesele. Despite enemy assault actions, the advance of Russian troops was not recorded.

Recall 

It was reported on April 28 that in a day, Russian troops shelled 33 settlements of Sumy region, 125 shellings were recorded, one person died, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including buildings of the enterprise.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
Sumy Oblast
