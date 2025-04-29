Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

Residents of the Sviatoshynskyi district, whose homes were destroyed or damaged as a result of the Russian missile attack on April 24, have the opportunity to receive compensation for renting housing for the period of restoration of their homes. This was reported in Telegram by the Kyiv City State Administration, reports UNN.

Details

As of Monday, April 28, 34 applications for compensation for housing rental have been received. Almost 600 applications have also been received for one-time financial assistance under the city program "Care. Towards Kyivans."

Residents whose apartments were damaged or destroyed can write applications at the support point. This is a specialized school of I-III degrees No. 96 named after O. K. Antonov on Oleksandra Oksanchenko Street, 2.

Currently, work is underway in the damaged houses. In particular:

the roofs were temporarily covered with a dense material to protect the premises from possible rains;

specialists are calculating repairs and measuring broken windows.

Recall

On the night of April 24, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles of its own and North Korean production. As a result of the shelling, houses in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital were destroyed, and people were killed and injured.

The mayor of Kyiv announced that Friday, April 25, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital.